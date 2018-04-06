The Executive Selection: The Hermès

April 6, 2018 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Led by the creative artistry of the Artistic Director of Hermès Men’s Universe, Veronique Nichanian, the House has brought its Autumn/Winter 2018 range an understated style with an affluent touch, evident in its materials and tailoring, which includes quilted patterns, supple cashmere flannel and silkscreen lining, to name a few.

We’re particularly keen on the line’s straight and double-breasted suits, as well as its three-button jackets in tones of grey, navy, chrome green and black, perfect for the boardroom look.

Plus, its selections of shirts and pullovers with round collars and colored mountain landscapes (that comes with bright overtones of neon yellow, royal blue, and mahogany) make sure you are suited right even during downtime.

Related: The Executive Selection: Hermès