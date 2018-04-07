How Brands Build Trust Through OOH (Out of Home) Advertising?

OOH advertising has the potential to reach a wide range of audiences at the same time across different geographic locations

In the modern age, it is becoming increasingly important that brands be able to build a sense of trust among their consumers. After all, the current generation of consumers has identified authenticity as one of the top qualities that attracts them to brands as they continue to search for messages and narratives that resonate with them.

1) OOH advertising offers an excellent channel through which your brand can build trust with the customers. Brands aim for long term results over a number of campaigns. It's also important to remember that genuine trust is earned and gained over the time, so you'll need to aim to build your audience over a number of OOH and billboard campaigns.

2) It remains a simple, psychological fact that familiarity builds trust, so by displaying consistent messages across a number of OOH campaigns over the time, you'll instill confidence in the minds of your consumers for your brand and establish it as a respected authority within its chosen market.

3) Interestingly; OOH has now replaced television as the single biggest driver of brand awareness and conversations in the modern age, meaning that this media offers an excellent opportunity to create an instantly recognisable and familiar identity even in a competitive market place.

4) "Point of purchase": OOH Advertising provides the final push before a point of purchase. When a customer is near a point of purchase, Outdoor advertising generates widespread awareness.

5)OOH advertising helps in brand repositioning and communicating brand purpose which helps in unveiling a new identity of your brand. This not only gives scale; it helps brand to connect with the audience.

6) The brands which do OOH advertising of their products make it clear that they have invested a lot of time and money into the making of their products. They seem confident of their products and its effectiveness on the end user.

7) OOH advertising has the potential to reach a wide range of audiences at the same time across different geographic locations and it is a known fact that the wider the product reach, the more popular it will be and the more curiosity it will garner.

8) Generally, audiences have a very short memory span. A common human, forgets the texts which he reads very quickly as compared to the pictures he sees. He can retain the pictures for a long time. Hence OOH advertising on billboard stays much longer in a person's mind than simple texts.

9) Most of the time, the OOH advertisings show some creative and funny sense of humor of the company. And almost it works well for the company, since it makes the consumer more comfortable and aware of the company's working.

10) Sometimes, the companies bring up some promotional strategy and quizzes to further create the buzz around the product. And what better than OOH advertising to reach to a wider audience?

Apart from these, there are innumerable reasons as to how brands build trust through OOH (out of home) advertising. For the sake of brevity, we highlighted few of the most important points.

P.S. OOH advertising is the lifeline of business.