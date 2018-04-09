NAMA's Badiri Social Entrepreneurship Program Invites UAE's Female Entrepreneurs

April 9, 2018 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As social entrepreneurship continues to rise, the right training and skills are called for too. For UAE’s female entrepreneurs in the social enterprise space, here’s your chance. The Badiri Education and Development Academy is opening its Badiri Social Entrepreneurship Program (BSEP), a hands-on program educating participants on running a profitable business and have a positive social impact too.

The program is organized by the partnership between Badiri Education and Development Academy, the education and capacity development arm of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA) and UK-based School for Social Entrepreneurs (SSE). During 10-month program, 20 UAE-based female entrepreneurs would be selected to receive coaching and on-field visits to UK and India, to learn and gain insights on running a social enterprise from social entrepreneurs and SSE graduates. Conducted in English, the program is open to Emirates and expats who are at least 20 years old and residing in UAE. They should have a startup or intend to set up a social venture before the end of the program.

H.E. Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, comments on how the program can equip current and aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills to start their social ventures, and create an impact in their field and wider society. “Social entrepreneurs have the unique ability to serve as both solution providers and economy drivers, and in doing so, they are able to raise the profile of their communities,” says H.E. Bin Karam. She asserts how the program can provide an understanding to pivotal social, cultural and environmental challenges, thereby enabling enterprises to be driven to create genuine change in society. “Ultimately, the program seeks to play an important role in developing the nation and offer its graduates as role models for future social entrepreneurs.”

Interested entrepreneurs can submit applications till April 20, 2018 on its website here. Social ‘treps, get applying!

Related: Four Challenges (Millennial) Social Entrepreneurs Should Account For When Running Their Businesses