Five Ways To Stay Motivated As a Young Entrepreneur

Self-motivation is most important and most powerful

April 9, 2018

Staying motivated and driven is one of the easiest topics to deliberate on but truly one of the toughest to actually execute especially when the going gets tough. So what is it that keeps the fire in your belly burning.....unfazed by challenges and disappointments along the way ?

Stay Passionate, Stay Motivated

It is really important to be passionate about your venture, to love what you are creating, to have pride in the significant impact your venture will have on the lives of others. Without this conviction, weathering daily storms which are part of an entrepreneurs life are difficult. There will be many low moments that will lead to self doubt but the passion, conviction and pride in your dreams will ensure you stay the course and stay motivated!

Accept the Failures

Accept that there will be many failures along the way, some may be so humiliating that they may have the danger of crushing your self esteem. Accepting this and internalizing that this has happened to the biggest of leaders, so called celebrities and captains of the industry, mentally prepares you to look at failure positively, learn from it and stay motivated. Always have a ‘ hit by the bus’ or worse case plan ready. If this is a plan that still makes you believe that this is the right venture for you, it will help you stay the course no matter how big the failure along the way.

Build Your Mentor Group

Have a strong group of mentors who are veterans both from your industry and from outside your industry who will disagree with you, challenge you but also pick you up and lift you when the going is tough. Such a group also stands by you when a stereotypical world doesn’t take you seriously at times due to your age. This is also especially important for young women entrepreneurs who need to deal with several stereotypes that can seem unusually unfair at times. Successful women mentors and the value of their handholding in such critical times cannot be emphasised enough!

Schedule ‘Quiet Time’

Steve jobs said - don’t let the noise around you drown your inner voice. But with the non stop chatter around us, where is the time and silence in our lives to find that inner voice. This is where some amount of mindfulness helps. Having moments alone to calm your monkey mind and really listen to your gut and inner voice is important. This helps you refocus, redirect and remotivate yourself

Family Support

Young entrepreneurs are often juggling new marriage or parenthood or family loss - all very emotionally and physically taxing - in addition to new ventures ! Having a strong and positive family network and asking for help is important so that age is not a bottleneck but rather a strength when you come to work. However what defines their success is their family support. Only those will succeed who have parents who believe that these children can manage their time effectively and can beautifully balance their various commitments, parents who will empower their children and truly be the wind beneath their wings.

However, of all thoughts shared above, it is important to remember that self motivation is most important and most powerful. While mentors and family will support your dreams, empower and motivate you, it is only you and you alone who has the absolute and unshakeable power to keep that fire in your belly burning, to refuel and to jump out of bed every single morning with a spring in your step and a lovely smile on your face!