How This Indian College Summit is Taking the Entrepreneurial World by Storm

IIT Madras' E-Summit is back to celebrate entrepreneurship

April 9, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Colleges are the birthplace of ideas and innovations. In the hallways, students are huddled up, discussing new ideas and planning their execution. So, it wasn’t long before college administrations too started encouraging the innovations students were coming up with.

The start-up boom has also led to awakening of colleges to accept technology as the way forward for growth. In India, the IITs have been at the forefront of innovation with many start-up leaders coming from these colleges.

For IIT Madras, it would be an understatement to say that the startup have just begun to gain a strong foothold at the campus entrepreneurial ground in IIT Madras. Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT M has come long way and is now prepared to embark on a bigger and even more fruitful journey.

Once again, the E-Summit is back to celebrate entrepreneurship. IIT M’s annual flagship event focussed entirely on young entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial venture wherein a plethora of activities and interactions promise a fun-filled time to the future budding job-givers that one of the finest campuses in the world is incubating. The Summit will be held from April 13 to April 15.

Connect, Ascend and Conquer

As the month of April in 2018 approaches, E-Summit 3.0 will be on the lips of every budding entrepreneur and student. Due to the success of the previous two editions of E-Summit, a large number of entrepreneurship enthusiasts and investors are looking forward to the third edition and many startups are relying on this E-Summit, almost like the third instalment of a fantasy trilogy.

The motto of the summit is Connect, Ascend and Conquer . With a series of lectures and fireside chats, the summit aims to provide clarity and perhaps answer that burning question, for you might find out what you truly aspire to be!

Events Galore

The three-day long event is going to be a gala fest, packed with exciting events for young innovators to learn and be inspired from. With events like E-Connect, the aim is to bring together all the Entrepreneurial Committee representatives from the various institutions such as NIT’s, BITS, IIIT’s and IITs to foster integrity and pool in resources, skills and opportunities for internships and startups to compete on the global platform much stronger. This will also facilitate cross-mentoring.

Other events like Inspirit will include talks and panel discussions on various entrepreneurial aspects in an interactive environment between the future entrants into the world of enterprise and those who have had successful startups and have a successful business model. Another exciting event is ElevateX. This event carries the vision to create leaders of tomorrow. This is basically a pre-version of Elevate wherein campus ambassadors find entrepreneurs (already or the budding ones) and ideas amongst which people are selected for Elevate.

But not just that, there will also be awards to recognize the talent of entrepreneurship within the campus. Apart from this, the legacy of E-Summits first two edition continues. These include Unconference (student innovators get together in a case study competition to solve and address the most pressing problems the country), Biz Quiz (a competition for the audience that will help you check-off your what-to-know-about-entrepreneurship list), Intern-fair, Bootcamp and Workshops etc.

If you dream about high-tech meets and the best minds brainstorming together, E-Summit 2018 is your answer. In a way, that’s true but E-Summit is not out-of-reach high-funda fest. It’s an entrepreneur fiesta.

Inputs provided by Shikhar Prakash, a first year Electrical Engineering Student at IIT Madras and a correspondent at the Editorial and Research Team of E-Cell, IIT M