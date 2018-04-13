Command Attention: Logitech Spotlight Remote

April 13, 2018 1 min read

Logitech reinvents the way presentations are given with its new Spotlight remote. Spotlight, an advanced new tool that allows you to highlight, magnify, and point to items on the screen, is light years ahead of the standard laser pointer. It allows you to navigate slides and interact with onscreen content from up to 100 feet away. With the advanced pointer system, you can highlight and magnify points on your slide without compromising pixel quality.

Spotlight also has mouse-like cursor control that enables you to play videos and open links seamlessly. Even better, the cursor and highlights are visible to both a live audience and those on a video conference. Spotlight is plug and play with most devices, and connects instantly via Bluetooth.

It features smart recharging where one minute of charge gives three hours of use. Spotlight also pairs with a powerful app that allows you to set the stage before your actual presentation begins.

