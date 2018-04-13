Technology

Command Attention: Logitech Spotlight Remote

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Command Attention: Logitech Spotlight Remote
Image credit: Logitech
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Logitech reinvents the way presentations are given with its new Spotlight remote. Spotlight, an advanced new tool that allows you to highlight, magnify, and point to items on the screen, is light years ahead of the standard laser pointer. It allows you to navigate slides and interact with onscreen content from up to 100 feet away. With the advanced pointer system, you can highlight and magnify points on your slide without compromising pixel quality.

Spotlight also has mouse-like cursor control that enables you to play videos and open links seamlessly. Even better, the cursor and highlights are visible to both a live audience and those on a video conference. Spotlight is plug and play with most devices, and connects instantly via Bluetooth.

It features smart recharging where one minute of charge gives three hours of use. Spotlight also pairs with a powerful app that allows you to set the stage before your actual presentation begins.

Related: Capture This: The New Sony Xperia XZ2

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Innovation Now

The Benefits of Smart Technology for Depression and Anxiety

Technology

Google Assistant Will Place Your Dunkin' Orders, Finally

Technology

Why (and How) You Should Optimize Your Website for Voice Search