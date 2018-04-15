Online Marketing Plan: 7 Steps To Create A Truly Effective One

A well-created online marketing plan explains in detail all the tools, tactics and strategies that will be carried out to achieve the targeted goals

The online marketing plan is one of the most important tools for any company that wants to stand out on the internet. Competing in a world of constant change is very difficult, and here this article plays a very important role, which will help you to set different actions towards achieving your objectives.

Online marketing is crucial for any brand, regardless of its size. It is true that for many, the beginnings can be confusing, and it is normal not to fully understand what must be done to get off to a good start. Today, you will learn how to create an effective online marketing plan.

Attention! A marketing plan is not the same as an online marketing plan. A marketing plan is very general and also includes actions that have a place in the offline environment. The online marketing plan concentrate on getting and maintaining customers exclusively through digital channels. It is a very strategic in nature and involves objectives, facts and numbers. A well-created online marketing plan explains in detail all the tools, tactics and strategies that will be carried out to achieve the targeted goals.

Today, brands are facing a very stiff competition, where a business must differentiate itself in some way and face new objectives. The internet and the continuous technological advance are producing changes that in the end are going to be crucial for the success or failure of a company. You must adapt your business to everything that is happening, thus anticipating all the challenges that may arise. How? With a good online marketing plan.

Here are the essential steps to develop an effective online marketing plan.

1st Step- Analysis of the situation

You have to know where you stand, where you are coming from and know in depth your products and services, your competition and your potential client (market analysis). In this first step, you must define your company and everything you offer, showing how the benefits you are giving differ from the other competitors.

Not only do you have to be able to describe what you offer perfectly, but you must also have a clear understanding of what your competitors sell, to offer an added value that differentiates you from all of them.

It is what is referred to as SWOT analysis, Weaknesses, Threats, Strengths and Opportunities.

Weaknesses: These are the weak points of your company. Here you must write down everything that you think limits you or reduces the evolution capacity of your business.

Threats: All those factors that may impede a strategy or reduce its efficiency, increase risk, and reduce revenues.

Strengths: What are the strengths of your company? Analyze the capabilities and resources you have, as they will serve to exploit them and take advantage of opportunities.

Opportunities: Factors of the environment that can be exploited by your company. Whether they are new market niches, new investors, more staff.

2nd Step- Discover your target audience

Developing a profile of your potential client is the next step of an online marketing plan. You can describe it according to demographic terms, age, sex, family composition, income, location, lifestyle, etc. There are questions you have to ask yourself at the time of this selection, such as, are my clients conservative or innovative? What are their hobbies? How often do they buy what you offer? What is the age bracket of people that can make use of your product?

Choose your audience based on your type of business, company size, and location. Strictly defining this is crucial, as it will be your future guide when planning campaigns and any communication.

3rd Step- Analyze your goals

What do you want to achieve through this online marketing plan? Write down a list of objectives to make them measurable and know when you have achieved them. It is very important that before moving on to marketing strategies, define the objectives both short and long-term. The objectives must be SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and with specific times).

For example, do you expect a 15% increase in your sales every two months? Do you want to be better positioned? Do you expect your products or services to increase?

The goals depend a lot on the development of the business.

4th Step- Develop the strategies you will use

You are at the center of your online marketing plan. Through the previous steps, you have analyzed your goals and have identified your target audience. Now is the time to detail the ways you will use to reach this audience and achieve your goals.

Identify the best tactics to carry out your online marketing plan. It is vital to have a backup plan in case your initial plan fails. This will enable you to continue with your online marketing campaign without having to start all over again.

5th Step- Action plans

An action plan must contain aspects such as what will be done when it will be done, who are the people responsible for taking it forward, the real costs that it will have, what will be the final measurable result and so on.

Thus you will have detailed strategies so that all the activities that you carry out are well coordinated, and everything is organized.

6th Step- Resources and budget

The effective functioning of an online marketing plan requires three important resources: investment, money, and technology.

Once the design of the strategy is done and you know how we are going to make it, it is essential to budget. You should know the financial investment that you are going to make.

7th Step- Monitoring

You already have all the actions of our online marketing plan working. Now you must subject them to great control. This is done to detect possible problems and solve them as soon as possible, as well as to change or adjust what is necessary according to the circumstances. You speak of KPI (Key Performance Indicators), indicators that help you quantify all the work. Its sole objective is to improve the productivity of one or more services so that your company works in the best possible way.

In this step, all the figures obtained are evaluated and analyzed, such as clicks, visits to the web, where the traffic comes from, how much time people spend browsing your products or services. You can do this through measurement tools, such as Google Analytics.

