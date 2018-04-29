News and Trends

The Assembly's 'Show And Tech' Gets Set To Exhibit Dubai's DIY Tech Inventions

The Assembly's 'Show And Tech' Gets Set To Exhibit Dubai's DIY Tech Inventions
Image credit: The Assembly
Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For all you makers, builders and DIY enthusiasts, here’s your chance to show off your skills. Organized by The Assembly, a Dubai-based smart lab, maker space and innovation training center and collaborative workspace, participating teams and individuals are encouraged to join for the first Show & Tech, an exhibition showcasing DIY projects by tech enthusiasts of all ages. It will be held on May 5 at in5, under the theme ‘The Projects of the Future,’ where participants will showcase their concepts and projects around Internet of Things, AI, robotics, smart homes and virtual reality, among others.

Supported by Dubai International Academic City, in5, Optimistix Ventures and TiE Dubai, the winning projects would receive prizes at the end of the day. Besides displaying submitted projects, The Assembly will also display its own projects from previous workshops such as precision controlled robotic arm, an IoT-controlled foosball table, an augmented reality maze and a self-driving car. Prashant K. Gulati, founder of The Assembly comments, “This event is an opportunity for us to highlight the results of the groundwork the authorities in the region have been doing to nurture local talent and increase innovation. The team at The Assembly work very closely with the universities and the startup ecosystem to enable them through our weekly workshops and the results are quite encouraging.”

Related: The Assembly: Dubai's Community-Powered Initiative To 'Make Smart Things'

