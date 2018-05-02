Banking

#Five Technology Trends That Will Disrupt Your Banking Style

To improve customer experience, technology disruption is the way forward
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
#Five Technology Trends That Will Disrupt Your Banking Style
Image credit: graphicstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We all know blockchain as technology is going to disrupt, create sort of transparency and increase accountability in the banking process. But, it’s not just blockchain that is leading the big change in the banking industry.

Going forward, the digital revolution in the traditional banking area is going to be all about improving customer experiences along with an increase in accountability.

Accenture in its recent report, Banking Technology Vision 2018, makes a note of five such technology trends which the global firm believes has the potential to generate the next wave of industry disruption in the banking sector.

Artificial Intelligence

Even though artificial intelligence (AI) as a term has started buzzing very recently, banks have been using the technology to automate repetitive and rule asked manual task since last  20 years with the emergence of first neutral neural networks for automated credit decisioning.

Since then AI evolved in various dimensions. Apart from interacting with the humans both customers and compliment employees, the machine can display humour, emotional sensitivity, and other very human traits.

According to Accenture survey, 79 percent of bankers believe that within the next two years, AI will work next to humans in their organizations as a co-worker, collaborators, and trusted advisor.

“They also expect that the majority of bank-customer interactions will be conducted via AI in the next few years, making machines the “face” of the organization. One of the more visible signs of this trend is the emergence of collaborative robots or robots that work alongside humans to help them do their jobs better and give customers a better banking experience,” the report added.

As the trends start to kick in, it suggests bankers to introduced AI in phased manners, expect new job roles to emerge, identify how it cast a positive impact across business verticals and build a collaborative partnership with regulators.    

Extended Reality

Extended reality, which includes virtual reality, augmented reality along with mixed reality, are narrowing the distance between customer and experiences. In fact, according to Gartner by 2019, almost 20 percent of the large-sized companies will adopt extended reality.

Accenture notes that with this technology, which is not just another video medium, companies can look at creating competitive differentiation simply by overlaying the real world with digital enhancements to extend human reality.

Data Veracity

Traditionally, banks have always been the powerhouse of data through multiple yet authentic sources. However, with the emergence of open data policy and access to accessibility to government and third-party databases or even interaction on social media, data generation has simply doubled but not verified.

However, Accenture says, if banks fail to verify the authenticity of the data, they are vulnerable to draw business insights or make decision which can get them into various unwanted mess.

“As the Internet of Things, Open Banking APIs, and AI increase the flow of that data, banks will need to deal with both the upside and the downside risk of having a privileged place in the economy. Customers understand that their data has value and are beginning to demand reciprocity,” the report pointed out.

Frictionless Business

As a matter of fact, we all know fintech companies are banks new best friend on the block. According to the report, the number of bank’s partners has nearly doubled in the last two years.

Even though banks have always been known to unique partnership quality, but most of them have traditional inflexible technology platform as against the present day plug and play models.

“Legacy banking systems were not built to support high metabolism, technology-based partnerships. Instead, they were built in silos intended to operate only within the walls of the business and with the assumption that change would be slow and steady. Now, as banks expand their networks, participate in diverse ecosystems, and shift partners within them, outdated systems that cannot keep pace are becoming a material barrier to growth and future readiness,” the report added.

And hence, Accenture believes the solution to this universal problem is looking Microservices, wherein you break down your big monolithic applications into very small, loosely coupled components, along with blockchain to improve efficiency and accountability.     

Internet of Thinking

Wouldn’t it be wonderful, if banks would collaborate with your telecom service provider, analyze data shared with your consent to offer real-time bespoke services?

To deliver such intelligence, the report shares, the banks must manage the complexity of unpredictable, external, and physical world interactions.

“Businesses must shift event-driven analysis and decision processing closer to points of interaction, and data generation closer to the edge of networks. Without doing so, banks won’t be able to produce the sophisticated, intelligent experiences in robotics, immersive reality, artificial intelligence, or the Internet of Things on which their next generation of strategies is built,” Accenture advised.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Banking

India Post Payments Bank Rolls Out Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System Services

Banking

Why Converting a Payment Bank to a Small Bank is a counter-intuitive idea

Banking

#5 Neo Banks that are Changing the Way India Does Banking