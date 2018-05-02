How Entrepreneurs Can Stay Healthy on a Business Trip

Committing to a healthy lifestyle, extended hours on plane and travel stress are some of the most of the most challenging aspect of business travel.

May 2, 2018 5 min read

Travelling may appear to be a way to explore the world, but what if you have to do it all the time as a part of your work and this activity starts to hamper your biological clock.

Travelling for work isn’t as easy as it seems. Committing to a healthy lifestyle, extended hours on plane and travel stress are some of the most of the most challenging aspect of business travel. And if your flight gets delayed, then you have no option but to make some mindless eating choices, which can further take a physical toll on your body. To top it all, it also gets very difficult to stick to an exercise regimen.

If you are also struggling to stay fit on business travel then given below are few important strategies to maintain a healthy lifestyle:

Get The Most Comfortable Seat:

Before late night flights, Avijit Arya, President & Chief Mogul, Internet Moguls, tries and keep a packed day and hit the gym so that he can get some sleep while on the flight.

“Since my business is also based out of India, long flights have become an intrinsic part of my life. Whenever I have traveling plans ahead, I make sure to book a comfortable seat for myself (I am 6’3!),” said Arya adding that he leverages the massage chairs at the airports during stopovers whenever I get a chance!

Arya also believes that little, sincere efforts like regular work-out, a balanced diet, good sleep and a movie once in a while definitely go a long way in keeping one stress-free.

“Over hustling is temporary but can and should be done when the situation demands it. For me alone time is also very important to pause and reflect, and I for one look forward to long-haul flights because it allows me to have the most important meeting which is with myself,” he added.

Relax and Energize At a Spa:

Gautam Kapur, Founder, ‎Be Conscious Nutrition, always book a hotel that has a good health club and spa. He feels on a work trip it's very important to keep your endorphins flowing to feel energized.

“Since I am a frequent flier I have to be conscious, therefore I've put into place some simple must do's for myself when it comes to my health and workout regimen. Whilst on the flight I keep myself hydrated and do some stretches whilst seated,” said Kapur

Staying fit is a serious and fun business because when you are kind to yourself you stay positive and progressive on hectic work trips. Along these lines, Kapur further shared some practical tips to survive a long-haul flight.

“Extend the legs keep them flexed for a few seconds, release and repeat, twist your back, do some triceps stretches and many more. It’s amazing how much you can do when just sitting on a seat for long hours.This will keep the fatigue at bay. Lastly, don't cheat on your diet; keep your protein and healthy carbs in check,” he added.

Stay Hydrated:

Being an entrepreneur is a twenty-four-hour job with erratic rest patterns and the need to always be on one's feet. That being said there are certain must-haves for every entrepreneur who travels a lot for business. Ayush Diwan Khurana, Founder of Modello Domani suggests that entrepreneurs must stay hydrated with natural energizers and cold pressed juices instead of caffeine.

“Keep your favourite tunes handy; as nothing, de-stresses you faster than some good music. Secondly, be planned and organized, half of your stress will be gone once you’re through with your routine of the day,” added Khurana.

Maintain Diet And Discipline:

Business in today's fast-paced world is complex. More so for entrepreneurs who travel frequently and don various hats in any given day. For them, Vineet Chawla, Co-founder, Rentickle shared few real-life tips.

“I firmly believe that a fit and flexible body is a prerequisite to a fit mind, high energy levels and emotional intelligence. To me "energy management" is more important than "time management" since high energy levels can give us more time in the 24 hours of the day. Eating light meals 5-6 times a day and adequate hydration are the very basics and are common knowledge. However, maintaining this discipline is what makes all the difference, “said Chawla. Many a time he opts for no buffet breakfast tariff as a big breakfast makes him lethargic especially after a workout. Chawla further pointed out that consumption of high sugar drinks like coffee, tea, coke etc. tends to go higher as one goes in and out of meetings, hence, it should be carefully watched.

“Last but not the least, keeping away from alcohol and smoking especially while travelling can work wonders for energy levels,” he concluded.