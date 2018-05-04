Self-Driving Cars

Dubai's RTA Invites Applications For The Dubai World Challenge For Self-Driving Transport

Image credit: RTA Dubai
The officials at the launch of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has commenced registrations from interested startups, entrepreneurs, and companies for the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, starting May 1. The challenge, previously kicked off by H.E. Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, in collaboration with Khalifa University and NewCities International Organisation, is a global competition a global competition aimed at widening the reach of self-driving transportation, and encouraging enterprises to come up with solutions for problems such as traffic congestions, low public transport network, and the last-mile challenge.

The multi-year challenge invites participation and is designed for established industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and members academia, who are tackling new-age transport challenges faced by global cities, and aims to achieve the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of making 25% of trips in Dubai to be smart and driverless by 2030. For this edition, The Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport will address a problem commonly faced in major cities- self-driving transport options for people in the first/last-mile connection from public transport, from parking lots to venues, and within communities.

Commenting on the challenge, Adel Shakri, Director of Transportation Systems and Head of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport Committee, said in a statement, “About US$3 million has been allocated to mega companies, $1.5 million for startups, and $600,000 for universities and academic institutions ($300,000 for local universities, and a similar amount for international universities). The Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport has become a key pillar of RTA’s strategy; the RTA is, therefore, launching a host of innovative initiatives such that mobility can be a reality on the ground."

The application, evaluation and challenge process will start in 2018 and run through October 2019. Those interested can learn more and/or apply through the official page here, till June 1, 2018.

Related: Drone Delivery Could Soon Be Coming To Dubai

