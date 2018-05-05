Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Billionaire

The Executive Selection: Billionaire
Entrepreneur Staff
As summer sets in the region, you need an all-round wardrobe. Billionaire’s Summer/ Spring 2018 line is definitely extensive, with an outfit piece to match every mood and occasion. Just a look at its runway presentation, which is littered with colored croc leather jackets, sequins, patterned silk and elaborate silvery tops in neutral palettes with neon hues of red, blue and green.

It’s not just about colors though- it’s also about how you wear the accent pieces such as scarfs to layer your appearance. For your boardroom meetings, there’s some finely tailored single and double-breasted jackets to accentuate your look, while the versatile collection also leaves plenty to choose from for your evening look. 

