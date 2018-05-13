Bicycling

How These Startups Are 'Pedaling' in the Right Direction

These entrepreneurs are using technology to move towards a pollution-free and fitter future
Image credit: graphicstock
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ease of public transportation through technology has not just given us oodles of pollution but has also given us unhealthy lifestyle. Turning the table, these entrepreneurs are, however, using technology to rapidly pedal towards a pollution free and fitter future. Let’s get deeper to know how!

Mobycy

An usual day at his university inspired Akash Gupta to depend on bicycle. “I observed students grumbling about travelling twothree km inside the campus. That’s when this idea struck,” says Gupta. He launched this app in November 2017 and has grown from 500 to 20,000 cycles and is operational in Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Pune, Chandigargh and Bengaluru. The app also helps riders reserve bicycles from three to twelve hours at just Rs 29.

Installs- 10,000+

Yulu

Solving the first and last mile connectivity for Bengaluru and Pune residents, former Inmobi co-founder Amit Gupta launched Yulu in January 2018. “Starting up in Bengaluru was easy because the municipal corporation and the people are quite receptive about an alternative transport which is not looked down upon,” says he. Today, they stand at 10,000 bicycles across the two cities. “We have Yulu zones inside college campuses, residential areas and other parts of the cities,” affirms Gupta adding, “The app enables you to rent the cycles from any Yulu zone.”

Installs- 1,000+

Letscycle

For Vansh Taneja, his moment of inspiration came from a vacation in China where he saw automated bicycles ruling the transport system. This idea led to Letscycle in 2017. “India and China shares a lot of commons like demography and societal issues etc. I understood that gradually this market will be impactful in India,” Taneja says. With 213 cycles and operational in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Kota, they keep their price point minimal at Rs 100 per month. “After downloading, you can simply find bicycle on the basis of your location. Generating a QR code helps unlocking it. After ride completion, you can simply turn it off through the app which when becomes available for the next rider,” he concludes.

Installs- 500 - 1,000

