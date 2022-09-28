How Much Do Engineers, Software Developers, and Analysts Make at Apple? See Salary List
Using application data from highly-skilled foreign workers, Insider revealed a range of salaries at the tech giant.
Working at Apple can pay off.
Insider analyzed data from H-1B visa applications to estimate how much the tech giant is paying its employees.
The lowest salary the outlet cited was $62,733, and the highest was a whopping $415,000. It does not include stock-based pay.
The data used is accessible to anyone and is from the U.S. Office of Foreign Labor Certification, and the agency provided the organizational divisions for the jobs, the outlet reported.
To bring in skilled workers from overseas, companies can apply to sponsor people through the H-1B visa program. That program specifically requires companies to promise they're paying the non-U.S. worker similarly to U.S. workers.
Apple has stood apart from the tech layoff bloodbath, exceeding analyst expectations in its most recent quarterly earnings report. The company says it directly employs 80,000 people in the U.S. alone.
Its annual September product event showed a new iPhone model, a new satellite emergency text service, and a new Apple Watch.
Here's a selection of roles and pay from Insider's analysis:
Software developers
AR/VR Software Development Engineer: $153,000 to $200,000
AR/VR Software Development Engineer: (systems software) $127,000 to $230,000
Software Development Engineer - UI: $132,000 to $205,000
Machine Learning Engineer: $137,000 to $174,256
Software Integrity Engineer: $112,961 to $174,000
Production Services Engineer: $159,375 to $196,500
Tools & Automation Engineer: $122,120 to $200,000
Engineering Project Manager: $135,000 to $278,750
Analysts
Financial Analyst: $94,224 to $158,464
Business Systems Analyst: $108,938 to $157,850
Data Scientist: $119,000 to $210,000
Strategic Sourcing Manager: $125,000 to $172,771
Professional Services Consultant: $148,000 to $205,000
Project Manager: $125,000 to $188,000
Operations Research Analyst: $84,822 to $184,850
WW SDM Planner: $135,000 to $149,831
Computers
Production Services Engineer: $120,000 to $152,955
Software Development Engineer - Applications Manager: $173,102 to $290,000
Software Development Engineer - Manager: $174,449 to $270,000
Design Verification Engineer: $122,040 to $217,835
Software QE Engineer Manager: $161,670 to $217,203
Information Security Manager: $215,000 to $241,606
Software Development Engineer Manager: $171,000 to $282,500
Engineers
Engineering Program Manager: $180,000 to $190,000
Power Engineer: $145,676 to $179,566
Supply Chain Program Manager: $131,764 to $146,353
Software Development Engineer - Test: $129,413 to $196,000
Product Compliance Engineer: $156,494 to $167,363
Performance and Modeling Engineer: $138,372 to $174,299
GPU Static Timing Analysis Engineer: $135,000 to $165,000
Layout Engineer: $134,138 to $194,750
Artists
HI Designer: (multimedia and animators) $139,000 to $220,000
Marcom Designer: $137,000 to $165,000
Graphic Designer: $62,733 to $92,851
HI Designer: (commercial and industrial) $196,000 to $230,000
HI Designer: (graphic designer) $140,000 to $275,000
Managers
Manufacturing Quality Engineer Manager: $165,867 to $210,137
Operations Engineering Management: $187,476 to $208,030
Marketing Manager: $169,790 to $275,000
Engineering Project Manager: $130,000 to $250,000
Strategic Sourcing Manager: $146,925 to $194,204
Manufacturing Design Engineer Manager: $161,599 to $177,654
