Five New features of Google's Android P You Can't Afford to Miss

May 12, 2018 3 min read

The tech world is buzzing with the news of Google’s Android P which was announced at recent Google I/O 2018, an annual developer conference held by Google in Mountain View, California. Android P is the upcoming ninth major version of the Android operating system. It was first announced by Google on March 7, 2018, and the first developer preview was released on the same day.

However, the second preview, considered beta quality, was released on May 8, 2018. Just a few hours after the unveiling of Android P, people started drawing a comparison between the features of Android P and Apple iOS. At present, with this new OS, Google is promising to take care of three major categories: Simplicity, Intelligence, and Digital Wellbeing.

Currently, you can download the Android P beta on Google Pixel or Pixel 2, Sony Xperia XZ2, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Nokia 7 Plus, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21 or Essential PH-1 phones. In August, the tech giant is likely to launch the final version of its operating system update. The OnePlus 6, which is yet to launch, will also be including in the Android P beta.

For tech fanatics, Entrepreneur India is sharing five best new features coming with the latest Android P :

· Makes Privacy a Priority: `The privacy concern is the top most priority of smartphone users specifically those who use more than 2-3 apps. Keeping that in mind, Android P is packed with security and privacy improvements updated security protocols, encrypted backups, protected confirmations and more. Android P will allow users to encrypt their backups using the device's PIN, pattern, or password, before the backups are uploaded on Google drive or other cloud service.

· Monitors Brightness: Adaptive Brightness in Android P learns how you like to set the brightness based on your surroundings, and automatically updates it to conserve energy.

· Boosts Battery Life: The battery drain has become one of the most prevalent problems for mobile users. To improve battery life, Google has partnered with DeepMind to build Adaptive Battery, which prioritizes battery power for the apps and services you use most.

· Makes Your Smartphone Smarter: Android P has also introduced Slices feature that will make your smartphone even smarter by showing parts of apps right when you need them most. Say for example you search for “Lyft” in Google Search on your phone and Google will show you the price and time for a trip to work, and you can quickly order the ride. The feature will change the way you interact with the apps.

· Performs Tasks Faster: Another feature, App Actions will help you get to your next task quickly by predicting what action you’ll take next. So if you connect your headphones to your device, Android will suggest an action to resume your favorite Spotify playlist.

After looking at these features, we can surely say that new Android P can give other smartphone players a run for their money