My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends / Artificial Intelligence

Google's AI-Powered News App Arrives on iOS

Machine learning will help personalize and curate the day's news.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google's AI-Powered News App Arrives on iOS
Image credit: Google
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

A redesigned Google News for iOS was a notable inclusion at the Google I/O keynote last week. Today it rolls out officially, replacing the existing Google Play Newsstand, which launched on iOS in 2014 as a news and magazine subscription hub. The app has been completely reimagined, designed to handle the ever-evolving way we consume news, and leveraging existing AI and machine-learning technology to create a personalized and curated experience. Most importantly, it draws from a variety of sources to deliver packages of opinion, analysis and fact-checked articles focused on specific newsworthy events, giving users a solid platform from which to make up their own minds about current affairs.

Related: 15 Tips, Hacks and Tricks to Get the Most Out of Google Photos

The app comprises three main components: "For You", "Full Coverage" and Newsstand. "For You" gives you a quick overview of five stories, based on your past reading habits, although you can edit this by telling the app to show you more or less content on a specific topic. "Full Coverage", as you'd expect, digs deeper into news events, displaying stories from a variety of sources (although you can't set preferences for these), as well as timelines for ongoing issues. Newsstand gives access to pay-walled news outlets. Simply subscribe to a publication and view its latest content in Google's mobile-optimised AMP standard. The app is available in the iOS App Store now.

Related: How AI Can Make Customer Service More Efficient

5 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Already Influencing Your Daily Life and You Don't Even Know It

  • --shares
Add to Queue