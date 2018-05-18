Analyzing Why Motivational Speaking is Now a Hot Entrepreneurial Trend
What if you can make money just by speaking and that’s going to be the best job for a talkative individual.But that's not the only case,one has to talk sense.Let's talk about the the new trend in 2018. Entrepreneurship is not only about physically starting a business, setting up a large office, hiring employees, and then deriving profit; the entrepreneurial trend is now deviating towards diverse unconventional aspects such as solving societal issues and even inspiring people to do what they love to. This ‘new wave’ has resulted in the advent of Motivational Speaking which is now being seen as a serious career opportunity by today’s youth and even celebrities alike.
With motivational speaking being the criteria, Entrepreneur India analyses the trend and the top reasons why the new wave is catching up rapidly:
Make a difference in people’s lives: Entrepreneurial experts believe that the end result of any entrepreneurial venture should potentially be to make people’s lives easier by solving plaguing problems. This is where motivational speaking ones in handy; not only does a motivational speaker lift you from depressing spirits, but he/she also ideally offers personal experiences so that the audience could relate to incidents in their lives, connect, and then look at things from a different perspective which automatically (naturally) results in problem solving and thereby simplifying a lot of troubling aspects.
Present unconventional approaches: The whole purpose of motivational speaking is to get you to take unconventional approaches. So, a career here would lead to the witnessing of unconventionally new trends so that a different take on life and problems could come to the fore; potentially inspiring others to take the same path. For instance, most motivational speakers are the ones who have fought the vagaries through dedication and smart work. These smart work techniques are effectively presented to people to spark new interest in entrepreneurial-related (and others) ventures.
Bring out true entrepreneurial spirit: The spirit of entrepreneurship which is to empower people is brought out through motivational speaking. A career as a motivational speaker is a double bonanza considering the fact that both the speaker as well as his/her audience is empowered enough to make bold decision and take risks to make a difference in the lives of other people.
Analyse the value of life: The best part about being a motivational speaker in 2018 is the fact that the importance of life and why it is worth living could be explored in detail. With multiple psychological studies having indicated an alarming trend giving rise to suicidal tendencies due to mental depression from various quarters, it is only important that the value of life is realised and elements such as playfulness, cheerfulness, joyous nature are infused so that suicidal tendencies amongst people are averted and lives are led with full honour and dignity.
Ideate efficiently and move ahead: The key entrepreneurial aspect of ideation potentially receives a boost through motivational speaking. Speakers generally take their audience through different ideation techniques, and how they could overcome failures and false starts, to further ventures. This is incredibly important considering that most first-time entrepreneurs today ideate relatively less significantly and their idea leans towards generating money rather than solving plaguing issues. Therefore, the very concept of ideation needs to be presented unconventionally and through real-world examples to people who are potential entrepreneurs.