How This Entrepreneur Embraced the Limitless
Having spent more than 14 years in the US and Singapore, PaySense’s Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder Sayali Karanjkar spends lavishly on adventure sports. According to her, it helps her to stay out of her comfort zone. When not on her usual routine of providing instant loan approvals to people, she likes to try her hand on badminton and tennis as well.
Favourite adventure sport
Sky diving.
How often do you take time to go out for it
Twice or thrice an year.
Favourite travel destination
New Zealand.
Music genre you enjoy most
Old Hindi and English classic rock.
All time favorite brand
Not brand conscious. I like to own local handmade products.
One thing that you always carry while travelling
Emergency cash in US dollars.
Favourite authors
P.G. Wodehouse and Nicholas Taleb.
Drinks you like to be served
Wine and single malt.
The way you unwind
Hanging out with family and friends, and cooking as well.
Your next adventure
Hopefully chasing the northern lights in Iceland.