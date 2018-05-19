Entrepreneurs

How This Entrepreneur Embraced the Limitless

What helps her to stay out of her comfort zone
Having spent more than 14 years in the US and Singapore, PaySense’s Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder Sayali Karanjkar spends lavishly on adventure sports. According to her, it helps her to stay out of her comfort zone. When not on her usual routine of providing instant loan approvals to people, she likes to try her hand on badminton and tennis as well. 

Favourite adventure sport

Sky diving.

How often do you take time to go out for it

Twice or thrice an year.

Favourite travel destination

New Zealand.

Music genre you enjoy most

Old Hindi and English classic rock.

All time favorite brand

Not brand conscious. I like to own local handmade products.

One thing that you always carry while travelling

Emergency cash in US dollars.

Favourite authors

P.G. Wodehouse and Nicholas Taleb.

Drinks you like to be served

Wine and single malt.

The way you unwind

Hanging out with family and friends, and cooking as well.

Your next adventure

Hopefully chasing the northern lights in Iceland.

