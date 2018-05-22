Growth Strategies

Unlocking Potential: Hans Henrik Christensen, Vice President, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority

Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"What drives you to do what you do everyday?" In collaboration with Huawei ArabiaEntrepreneur Middle East posed this question to some of the region's most prominent business personalities to learn how they go about unlocking their full potential at work. In this episode, we speak with Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority Vice President Hans Henrik Christensen, who, with more than 20 years of experience building up both large corporates and innovative startups, today leads Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Centre (DTEC), a co-working, incubation, and growth investment unit supporting startups and entrepreneurs from around the world. As an active proponent of entrepreneurs and startups in Dubai and the UAE, Christensen says, “My goal, in my role, is simply to create as big an impact as possible.”

For more of his insights and advice for entrepreneurs in the video, check out the full video!

