Why is it Imperative for Brands to Have an External Agency as Consultants?

Taking help of an outside consultant is not just a trend it has concrete reasons behind it

May 24, 2018 3 min read

One of the most frequently asked questions when it comes to hiring of an external agency is ‘Why companies hire an agency in the first place?’ It can be quite puzzling as to why companies wouldn’t just come up with their own solution; after all they know their company the best. But there are various reasons why brands really need consultants.

External consultants come in handy when specialist knowledge is needed for a big project, or when a third party perspective is needed on a problem. Sometimes, an organization can simply lack sufficient in-house capacity to tackle a specific issue, or the brand is in need of an external specialist to properly assess the risks.

Below listed are few reasons on why brands need an external agency.

1. For the Competitive Edge-

Consultants often work with many different companies and may have worked through a problem in the past with someone else, they can really provide a perspective based on what they’ve seen work (or not) before. The specialized skill set brought in by these agencies always brings newness to the work; it breaks through the boredom in design and minimizes duplicity, which is extremely important for brands to stay ahead of their game in an era of cutthroat competition.

2. A Long-Term Investment Rather Than an Expense-

Consultants basically serve as highly skilled employees; they come as your guardian angels. They’re not full-time employees of the company, so it is often cheaper to use consultants than to escalate fixed cost. Think about saving up on employee travel for trend study, because of these consultants all round exposure in the industry, they are constantly updated with the latest trends and looming innovations. Not to forget that because of their far and wide presence in the market they tend to open a number of doors for the brands to work with e.g.- investors, vendors, celebrities etc.

3. For That Expert Opinion Wherever and Whenever Required-

By engaging a consulting firm, brands get access to a group of professionals who have skills; you have your very own set of expert individuals by your side. Through these consultants, brands can bring in that skill set on demand whenever and wherever they need it. These design consultants bring in a 360-degree approach, because their business activity involves collaborations and engagements with all kinds of people and brands. Since consultants have a proficiency of working with players all around the industry, they’re used to the fast learning, and onboarding them is easier. It’s like having a dedicated skill set for your brand that invariably explores on how to retain newness and novelty.

With the growing competition and consumers who are always curious for new, it has become essential for every brand to consistently experiment with new stuff to stay on top of their game. Brands find it really challenging to keep on innovating as they have limited resources, but with these design consultants on board, who bring in their own set of skills, knowledge and experiences, they can often bring new and innovative ideas or possible challenges to the table that brands probably wouldn’t have been able to see on their own.