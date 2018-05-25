Analysing the Need for Digitization in Milk Distribution

The potential of white revolution in India has been recognised by the world,it's the time to Digitize it

May 25, 2018

Milk delivery is not the first thing that comes to mind when thinking digitization. After all, what traditionally has been a two step process of loading milk in canisters and portioning at delivery locations does not need any digital intervention. But that is where the industry intervention happened and several players have digitized milk deliveries.

The biggest problems plaguing the delivery mechanism have been time and adulteration. This has been marked because of the unwillingness in the unorganized sector to introduce any checks on the quality mechanisms. With digitization, there are now checkpoints across the entire chain. Right from procurement, treatment, production, packaging, delivery and feedback. With each checkpoint there are live tracking accountabilities, benefitting the end consumer to receive the best quality milk which is safe, unadulterated and most importantly, delivered at a time of choosing. Making the right choices with digitization has led to the following corrections in the entire process.

Ever Changing Needs, Late Night Ordering

A habit, milk is second only to water in India. And with changing lifestyles, people's timings have changed but the need for milk hasn't. The digitization of milk allows consumers to order for their milk as per their convenience, so no more dependency on the local milk depot.

Quality, Curbing Adulteration

Increased demand doesn't always mean increased supply. This leads to adulteration by mixing water (commonly), blotting paper, powders, etc. With digitization, there is a check at every step of the way. So, both the sellers & consumers know where the milk is coming from and how it is getting delivered. The quality promise is completed in the chain.

Milk Varieties: For children, adolescents, adults, elders, etc.

Changing lifestyles have changed the nutritional requirement from milk for different age groups and different daily routines. Toned, pasteurized, full cream, skimmed, non-fat, etc. are just a few types on offer today. And with digitization of the Milk delivery channel, this is much more easily accessible for consumers.

Book Keeping: Milking diaries for anniversaries, not milk

Milk delivery is the last & the most crucial step in the entire industry. With apps and digitization of milk ordering, it can be ordered at anytime of the day for delivery as per your convenience early in the morning. At your doorstep, for when you need it and matching with your routines. Digitization isn't just delivering milk, but also the ease of tracking and maintaining records.

Reach for new brands, local producers

Digitization has become a two-way process. Having redefined the industry for traditional milk sellers, local producers have it easy for milk pick-ups in a timely manner. Simultaneously, consumers get to choose the milk type they want, and when they want. With new players in the digital milk category, the sector is poised for robust growth which will prove to be beneficial to the end consumer.

The changes in the chain from milk procurement to deliveries, to the digital space has been a steady one and the only limiting factor is the intent of the players in it. With concerted efforts, the next steps in the milk digitization space could be on live tracking, working across milch animals, etc. But the most important changes would be constant updates, which distribution channels & last mile delivery mechanisms would need, to make themselves more accountable and the milk more healthy.