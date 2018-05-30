This Founder Shares How He Kept His Company Running While Dealing With a Major Personal Crisis

It's a question almost every entrepreneur will at some point face: How do you keep a company stable while you're pulled into a personal crisis? Learn how Chris Carter did it.

It's a question almost every entrepreneur will at some point face: How do you keep a company stable while you're pulled into a personal crisis? For Chris Carter, founder of Approyo, that question came shortly after his startup launched -- when his daughter developed epilepsy. After working himself to exhaustion, Chris stepped back and retooled how his company operated and how he was treating himself. The result was a stronger company, a healthier founder and a better balance for everyone.

