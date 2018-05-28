employee relationships

When it Comes to Employee Well-Being, the Role of Art is More Important Than Ever

From productivity to retention, art in the workplace has a say in all this and more
When it Comes to Employee Well-Being, the Role of Art is More Important Than Ever
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Co-founder, Floating Canvas Company
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Offices are evolving and for the better. From boxy cubicles and bland walls to employee-friendly spaces and aesthetic surroundings, offices have come a long way in being people-centric. And art is increasingly being seen as part of the mix. Art, who was usually overlooked or relegated to an afterthought, is finally coming into focus. In case of start-ups and SMEs, art plays a pivotal role in creating a positive impression on prospective investors and clients. But the most important effect art has is on those who spend the most time around it: employees.

Art and Employees

Studies show that employees who have control over the design and layout of their workspace are not only happier and healthier but also more productive, and any astute HR manager would understand the effect of even the smallest increase in productivity on the company bottom line. Art in the workplace not only helps in reducing stress, increasing creativity and encouraging the expression of opinion but also evokes a sense of pride in the space itself. Surveys also state that employees in more aesthetic environments believe that their organisation cares about them and their well-being. All this not only gives rise to happier teams but also has a positive effect on retention rate.

Wall Art, Workshops and More

The effect of art on employee morale is not going unnoticed though. HR managers are not only taking note but also actively encouraging this phenomenon by installing art, like Piramal Enterprises with their Piramal Art Foundation and Deutsche Bank’s amalgamation of Indian and German art. Many organisations also conduct art workshops and art appreciation talks as a part of their team building exercises to encourage creativity and lateral thinking. 

No Longer an Expensive Affair

However, there are several hurdles on the route to having art in the office, the primary one being high acquisition costs. Quality art that meets an organisation’s aesthetics and values can call for a significant initial investment, a fact that deters many businesses from considering art in the first place. This is where new-age models like art-on-subscription come in. They not only offer organisations a hassle-free way to beautify their spaces at a fraction of the cost but also give them the option to switch the artworks at regular intervals. That translates to workspaces that retain their freshness and dynamism at no extra cost.

Conclusion:

 There is no arguing the fact that people are more productive and efficient in environments that value art and creativity. We are happy to see more and more employers acting on this while realizing that one doesn’t necessarily have to buy art to appreciate it in their offices. Our service helps them get the art they want without worrying about acquisition costs or wondering what if they grow out of it in a couple of years.

