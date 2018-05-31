5 Offbeat Business Ideas for Your First Venture in 2018
With the trend of turning entrepreneurs, even by working professionals, on the rise in 2018, thanks partly due to the growing number of startups spread out across the country and looking at producing answers to societal problems; it is only imminent for people to venture out for the first time to begin own ventures. At this stage, first-time entrepreneurs and business owners naturally are armed with all the essential aspects to help them begin.
For entrepreneurs, preferring to take the path less trodden and offbeat, Entrepreneur India lists 5 ideas that seem a tad unconventional, but potentially has what it takes to create deep impacts. You need not have to found a company to begin a business. Check these offbeat business ideas out, below:
Offer vehicle cleaning services: With people in metros finding it increasingly difficult to offer time to aspects outside of office work, it should do a world of good if you could chip in with services to wash and clean vehicles. The investments, for cleaning services, generally tend to lie on the lower side and sometimes you could choose not to have a specialized place for the activity.
Offering vehicle washing services at doorsteps of customers could also keep you better placed to command relatively higher payouts.
Offering to babysit: The issue of having to look after kids, by ultra-busy parents, has affected many an Indian metropolitan city (even a few of the other regions as well). You could approach prospective clients near your place of residence and offer to reliably babysit kids. You could resort to this activity even during your spare time. Babysitting kids is also known to instil positive attitudes; whilst mitigating a crucial problem.
Freelance Cooking: You could offer to prepare dishes for your clients, as per their tastes, and show off your culinary skills whilst deriving financial gains. You could cater to multiple clients at once by turning into a multitasking cook/chef.
Freelance gardening: If you live in big cities, and with these cramped for space today, you could turn gardener and contribute to a greener environment within others’ homes. This also has the “Save the environment” cause written all over. Master effective gardening tactics such as growing plants at the balcony of houses, and procuring cost-effective plants, and how to make pots for plants (And more); implement these for your clients and ensure you contribute both to a cause as well as your own financial stability.
Caring for the elderly: Just like you could babysit kids, the elderly also deserve to be cared for; especially in Indian cities considered to be elite and high-tech where people find it cool to spend hours at the office rather than with the elderly. This is where your caring services could come in handy. You could offer to look after the elderly and take care of their needs whilst attaining satisfaction and potential money.