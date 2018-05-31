5 Offbeat Business Ideas for Your First Venture in 2018

Taking the path less trodden should potentially give you fulfilment as well as finances

May 31, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the trend of turning entrepreneurs, even by working professionals, on the rise in 2018, thanks partly due to the growing number of startups spread out across the country and looking at producing answers to societal problems; it is only imminent for people to venture out for the first time to begin own ventures. At this stage, first-time entrepreneurs and business owners naturally are armed with all the essential aspects to help them begin.

For entrepreneurs, preferring to take the path less trodden and offbeat, Entrepreneur India lists 5 ideas that seem a tad unconventional, but potentially has what it takes to create deep impacts. You need not have to found a company to begin a business. Check these offbeat business ideas out, below: