News and Trends

DTEC To Host Innovations In Retail Tech Forum In June

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
DTEC To Host Innovations In Retail Tech Forum In June
Image credit: DTEC
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Organized by the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre (DTEC), the Innovation in Retail Tech forum is gearing up to focus on new solutions and trends in the retail technology landscape on June 26 at the Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Centre (DTEC) in Dubai Silicon Oasis. As emerging tech like AI, blockchain and machine learning transform the retail industry to fulfill the growing significant needs of digital savvy customers, it’s worthwhile looking into how companies and startups are fulfilling the market’s needs, and the opportunities that present itself. This, quite simply, is the focus of the forum, while also providing a platform for startups and industry professionals to “build a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the industry, facilitating networking and providing insights into top tech trends.”

Discussions would explore on retail as a service, the journey of entrepreneurs, how technology can boost or hinder the retail business, in addition to a panel session on improving retail using tech, followed by a networking session. A few of the industry experts you can expect includes DTEC VP Hans Christensen, Sharaf DG CEO Nilesh Khalkho, Transcorp International CEO and founder Rodrigue Nacouzi, Albatross Global VP Thibaut Fromageau, Mad Talks CEO and founder Tariq Qureishy, and Clip the Deal CEO and co-founder Padam Chhabra. As part of its DTEC Forum series, the event is free and open to everyone, from students, to aspiring and established entrepreneurs, investors and industry professionals.

For more information, head to the website here www.dtec.ae/event/dtec-forum

Related: A Roaring Success: Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre (DTEC)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

Google, Facebook, Amazon Ask Employees to Stay Away From HQs as They Bunker Down Against Coronavirus

News and Trends

HBO Is the Latest to Abandon SXSW Because of Coronavirus

News and Trends

SpaceX Will Fly 3 Tourists to ISS Next Year