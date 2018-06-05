DTEC To Host Innovations In Retail Tech Forum In June

June 5, 2018 2 min read

Organized by the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre (DTEC), the Innovation in Retail Tech forum is gearing up to focus on new solutions and trends in the retail technology landscape on June 26 at the Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Centre (DTEC) in Dubai Silicon Oasis. As emerging tech like AI, blockchain and machine learning transform the retail industry to fulfill the growing significant needs of digital savvy customers, it’s worthwhile looking into how companies and startups are fulfilling the market’s needs, and the opportunities that present itself. This, quite simply, is the focus of the forum, while also providing a platform for startups and industry professionals to “build a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the industry, facilitating networking and providing insights into top tech trends.”

Discussions would explore on retail as a service, the journey of entrepreneurs, how technology can boost or hinder the retail business, in addition to a panel session on improving retail using tech, followed by a networking session. A few of the industry experts you can expect includes DTEC VP Hans Christensen, Sharaf DG CEO Nilesh Khalkho, Transcorp International CEO and founder Rodrigue Nacouzi, Albatross Global VP Thibaut Fromageau, Mad Talks CEO and founder Tariq Qureishy, and Clip the Deal CEO and co-founder Padam Chhabra. As part of its DTEC Forum series, the event is free and open to everyone, from students, to aspiring and established entrepreneurs, investors and industry professionals.

For more information, head to the website here www.dtec.ae/event/dtec-forum

