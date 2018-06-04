What to Expect From and How to Watch Apple's 2018 WWDC Event

Apple may be rolling out tools that will help you cut down on phone usage.

June 4, 2018 2 min read

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference starts today at The McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. The events will be livestreamed from Apple’s website starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

So what can Apple fans and critics expect in the next four days?

It seems there will be an emphasis on what the company is doing in the realm of augmented reality and will showcase an update to its ARKit tools, which will reportedly include multiplayer gaming capabilities, with users able to share and save the locations of other users and AR objects.

The company will also apparently promote ways for Apple customers to use their devices less frequently. There will reportedly be a rollout of a new initiative called Digital Health, which is a suite of tools designed to help keep track of how much time is actually spent on apps, phones and tablets.

The WWDC generally focuses on the company’s software offerings, though there have been the odd hardware announcement in the past. Some have conjectured that the event might see an update to the MacBook Pro, a less expensive version of MacBook Air.

The year’s conference almost might see some reference to the past as well as the future, since the event is coinciding with the 10-year anniversary of the launch of the Apple App store in July of 2008.