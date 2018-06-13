12 Women-Run Podcasts You Should Be Listening To

From personal development to career advice, here are some inspiring women-run podcasts to start listening to.

The podcast market is supersaturated these days. Not in a bad way exactly, but there are so many interesting and entertaining options that it can just feel kind of overwhelming.

To make things easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of some of the women-run podcasts that we find most inspiring -- both for personal development and career advice. So, whether you’re looking to be invigorated personally, professionally or to simply step up your dinner party conversation skills -- be sure to give ‘em a listen.

1. Clever Girl Finance

Host Bola Onada Sokunbi is a Certified Financial Education Instructor, and she knows her stuff when it comes to finances. Her podcast revolves around women and career as well as how to successfully invest, save and generally manage your money. Clever Girl Finance's topics range from specific (saving for a wedding) to general (how to create a budget that works), and she interviews experts in the financial world. You’re in for tips that are actually helpful, and you’ll walk away feeling more optimistic about your own financial future.



Recommended Episode: Women and Money -- a Deep Dive Discussion

2. Goal Digger

The authentically enthusiastic demeanor and kind voice of host Jenna Kutcher makes this podcast feel like a series of pep talks -- catered just for you. She speaks in a way that is honest and personal, and she strives to establish a real connection to her listeners. Episodes include simple, quick encouraging talks as well as longer pieces of advice about business and marketing in a technological world.



Recommended Episodes: 5 Lessons I’ve Learned from Joanna Gaines; 5 Ways to Reset When You’re in a Funk

3. Black Girl in Om

In addition to the beautiful online publication, Black Girl in Om’s podcast offers inspiring and thoughtful wellness content specifically for women of color. Black Girl in Om’s founder Lauren Ash and Art Director Deun Ivory thoughtfully discuss topics ranging from holistic wellness to beauty. They also consistently feature a variety of guests including wellness writers, holistic doctors, yogis and more, all offering intriguing advice.



Recommended Episodes: Mindfulness 101 with Neuroscientist, Artist and Meditation Guide Nkechi Njaka; Five Challenges in Entrepreneurship and How to Overcome Them

4. Almost 30 Podcast

Though it began specifically as a guide to the age transition from the 20s to the 30s, Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik, the hosts of the Almost 30 Podcast, provide lifestyle advice for practically everyone. With conversations about manifestations, spirituality and nutrition, you’re guaranteed to take some advice away that can be applied to your own life. Listening in feels like focusing on personal growth with two of your friends. Make sure to have a pencil handy -- you’ll want to keep track of the inspiration you receive.



Recommended Episode: How Every Woman Can Rock Her Career + Be Fearless as She Evolves With CEO of Career Contessa Lauren McGoodwin

5. Switch, Pivot or Quote

When you listen to Switch, Pivot or Quit, you’ll hear host Ahyiana Angel describe herself as “chief encourager.” And this description is so true. If you’re a woman in any career field, Ahyiana’s podcast will feel relevant to you. Her episodes feature advice about how to “switch” or “pivot” in your current job -- and how to know when it might be time to quit. She also interviews women in the workforce who discuss their own career trajectories. Try her “Seven Minute Sunday” series as a quick way to start your work week feeling fresh and motivated.

Recommended Episodes: 7 Minute Sunday -- How to Operate from Your Zone of Genius; Managing Your Mood, Day and Bliss with Wellness Expert Devi Brown

6. Skimm'd From the Couch

The Skimm’s co-founders and co-CEOs Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg recently released a podcast based on the career paths of women -- and specifically, the advice they have from their experiences and the lessons they have learned along the way. Their first episode features an interview with Bumble’s founder and CEO, and they promise many more on-the-couch “no B.S.” conversations with influential career women to come.



Recommended Episode: Whitney Wolfe Herd: Founder and CEO of Bumble

7. On Being with Krista Tippett

Consistently thought-provoking, On Being with Krista Tippett offers up conversations with authors, psychologists, historians, artists and scientists about questions of meaning and being human. It is simultaneously serious and heartening. A must-listen.



Recommended Episodes: Brene Brown -- Strong Back, Soft Front, Wild Heart; Claire Danes, Ellen Burstyn, Tracy K. Smith, et al. -- Stories About Mystery

8. Criminal

Criminal, hosted by Phoebe Judge, offers stories that focus on real crimes and the people and events surrounding them. Each episode centers on a different story -- and they aren’t generally done in a mystery format. Instead, Phoebe tells stories and conducts interviews with the people involved in the crime or experts in the field that she is researching. Some are a bit spooky, but they are all are super interesting.



Recommended Episode: A Bump in the Night

9. My Favorite Murder

Speaking of crime podcasts, the much-acclaimed My Favorite Murder also offers up interesting (and sometimes harrowing) murder stories. Hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark research and tell these stories to each other (and to us). It kind of feels like you are listening to your best friends chat about these murder cases. Their funny banter and down-to-earth personalities make this a great -- and not too scary -- listen. And “stay sexy, don’t get murdered,” their sign off at the end of each episode, has become famous in its own right for its message of empowerment to women.



Recommended Episode: Proclensity

10. Fat Mascara

Fat Mascara offers in-depth but light-hearted discussions about all things beauty. In addition to their own conversations, hosts Jessica Matlin and Jennifer Goldstein often interview some major players in the beauty business -- including celebrity makeup artists, beauty company founders, beauty directors and more.

Recommended Episode: She’s a Magic Girl

11. 2 Dope Queens

2 Dope Queens, hosted by comedians Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams, is just downright hilarious. Their episodes span all sorts of topics, and they host a variety of funny guests. It’s recorded live in Brooklyn, which adds another fun element, and makes you feel a bit like you’re in the audience yourself. It’s guaranteed to make you laugh out loud during your commute. And as a bonus, they are currently featured in a televised comedy event, so you can watch them in action. (Fair warning -- these women aren't afraid to get real -- which means the occasional F-bomb. This one might be better for your commute than your desk.)



Recommended Episode: Sleepover Accidents

12. Radio Cherry Bombe

If food is your thing, Radio Cherry Bombe should definitely be on your radar. In each episode, host Kerry Diamond interviews women who are making waves in the world of food. Interviewees include Smitten Kitchen’s Deb Perelman and Food 52 founders Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs. The conversations often center around the career progression of these women and the ways in which food has influenced their lives and careers.

Recommended Episode: Smitten Kitchen Confidential

