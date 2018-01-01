Career Contessa

The Lesser-Known Career Barriers That Women Face

Sexual harassment is not the only barrier women face in the workplace.
7 min read
Millennial Women Are Facing Serious Burnout -- Here's How to Beat It

Plenty of erroneous assumptions exist about millennials.
10 min read
Why Working Women Need to Mentor Other Women

Don't forget to help the women behind you on your way to the top.
5 min read
Empowered Women Unite: 25 Must-Follow Instagram Accounts

No need to spend time seeking new inspirational Instagram accounts -- we've done the work for you.
11 min read
Fried? 9 Hyper-Motivating TED Talks from Women on the Top.

Wherever you are right now in your life and career, these women offer valuable words of empowerment to lift you up.
4 min read
The 4 Investing Mistakes Women Often Make, According to a Financial Expert

Thinking about investing your money? Read this first.
4 min read
12 Women-Run Podcasts You Should Be Listening To

From personal development to career advice, here are some inspiring women-run podcasts to start listening to.
7 min read
The Financial Vocabulary Every Money-Savvy Woman Needs

Here are some of the most important terms you should know when it comes to financial jargon.
7 min read
Everything Women Need to Know About Asking for a Raise

It's probably one of the most nerve-racking conversations you've ever had -- and unfortunately, you'll need to repeat it many times over the course of your career.
6 min read
How Women Can Rebound From a Huge Work Mistake

You're human -- mistakes happen.
5 min read
The Surprising Hobbies of Oprah, Serena Williams and 12 Other Successful Women

Here's how some of today's most successful women spend their downtime.
7 min read
