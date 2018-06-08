4 Proven Steps to Easily Outsource Your Mobile App Idea and Make it a Reality

we tell you how to convert your idea of a mobile app into being, if you are curious this is for you

June 8, 2018 6 min read

Going customer-first mobile-first is an essential for your business. You cannot attract your target market and reach more people if you do not have a mobile presence. However, developing a mobile app is not something your business does. If you hire resources and work towards building the business app on your own, you may not be able to grow your business and reap in the profits. How about outsourcing mobile app development to accelerate the development and get to the market as early as you can?

Outsourcing can be quite a task. It is not enough to find a good company or developer. You will also need to work on your idea, identify what you truly aim to achieve with the business app, and how do you plan to grow your business with the mobile app. The need for the mobile app ought to be defined, which will eventually help define the features and requirements.

We have defined four steps that will help you outsource your business app, and get to the market successfully. The best strategies even help you monetize with your app, and grow it into a successful business.

#1 Define what you are developing

The first step is to define a scope for your product, which in this case is the mobile app. You want to define what you have set out to develop. Are you developing a mobile-first solution for your business or, you are developing a mobile app as an extension for the website, which already exists? Do you have an iPhone app and want one for the Android operating system?

Secondly, what is the product? What kind of app are you planning to develop? Is it a solution, an extension to the website as we asked already or it is a productivity app directed towards your employees? Who are the target audience for the app solution you are developing?

Are you planning to enhance the performance of your existing app or, you want to give your app a new upgrade? Once the scope is defined, the development and outsourcing pattern can be fixed. You can fix the requirements of the app accordingly, and discuss what you aim to achieve from the app with the developer in detail.

You should always define your concept before you outsource it. If you have any design specification scope for the application, make sure you mention it as well.

In the on-demand segment, there are many businesses who approach a developer with a concept “Uber-like app for grocery”. This is not an entire concept. You will need to define it better before you can approach the developer.

#2 Research & Identify the developer

Outsourcing requires trust, which is why it is important you research on the different developers and identify the one who will help you achieve the target. Seeing the website and reading the reviews will not help you but, it is definitely a start.

The hunt for a good developer begins with what you want developed. For instance, if you want an iOS app developed, then you would search for someone who is qualified and experienced with the same.

You will need to watch out spaces such as Upwork, Freelancer.com and other freelancing websites to search for the developer who you can outsource the app development to.

When you are posting a bid or seeking development companies for the project you are outsourcing, make sure you have defined the project well. The project description should be thorough and well-defined. It should have all that you are looking for in the developer. The ones interested will read it entirely before approaching you with their quote. The platform and other details should be mentioned so that the developer will apply only if it matches their experience.

When you are shortlisting the developers, make sure you read their profile, their background, check into their profiles for their past work and experience before going forward with them. If they have incomplete profiles or their profiles don’t match your needs, then it is best if you don’t move forward with them.

#3 Arrange a face-to-face

It is better if you meet the developer and discuss a few things before you hire them. This will help you get a better idea about them and how they work. One of the most important things about outsourcing is communication. You will need to get responses on a regular basis from the developer and you need to make sure the communication is crisp and clear. A meeting with the potential developer or company will help you identify how they communicate and how soon they respond to critical matters. For instance, if they don’t arrive for the meeting or the virtual skype call on time, it is a worrisome matter. It proves that they are taking it quite easy and don’t live up to the commitments made by them.

Again, setting or negotiating the price for the outsourced project happens better when you do it face-to-face. This helps you understand what you are paying for, and whether or not it is worth the rate charged.

#4 Define milestones at the start

Once you have hired the person or company for your project, make sure you have a contract in place. Normally, most people hire developers or companies without getting them to sign a contract, which means there is no paper stating the requirements and the scope. This can be difficult for both the developer and the business owner.

With a contract, you can define the milestones and the goals you aim to achieve in a finite period. Define the goals and the time period as well for the project. Make sure the deadlines are achievable and the goals trackable for the project. You can use a tool that will make viewing the goals, and tracking the completion easy for both the parties involved. Many times the developer or company waits for your approval, which gets the project delayed. With the project tool, you can easily send approvals and stay on the same page with respect to achieving milestones.

Outsourcing it finally

Once you are done with all the above mentioned steps, you have outsourced your project successfully. Now, appoint a single point of contact at your company, and make sure they are aware of the project status, the delays and the milestones achieved. It is important that there is someone at your company responsible for looking over the project and keeping the management updated about the progress.