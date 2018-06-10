Dubai Startup Hub

Dubai Startup Hub Launches Second Edition Of Market Access Program For Startups And SMEs

Image credit: Dubai Startup Hub
A scene from the first edition of Dubai Startup Hub's Market Access program.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Startup Hub (DSH), the entrepreneurship initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has kicked off the second edition of Market Access, its program that aims to bridge the gap and facilitate deals between startups, SMEs, and leading companies and government entities in Dubai. DSH has called on startups and SMEs to submit ideas and solutions that solve key challenges faced by prominent companies and organizations in the Emirate. Open to startups and SMEs globally, entrepreneurs have until July 1, 2018 to submit their ideas.

DP World, Emirates NBD, Sanofi, and NIKAI Group are the four large enterprises participating in the second edition of the program, and the companies have also listed projects or core challenges they are facing, with an aim to attract solutions that can be implemented within their entities. DP World is looking for smart technologies to be implemented within its headquarters including those related to virtual reality, face recognition and urban farming. Emirates NBD is seeking solutions that can enhance customer service and operational efficiencies, in addition to new banking products for retail, SME and corporate customers and digital only offerings for millennials, among others. Sanofi, a biopharmaceutical company, aims to attract solutions to enhance relationships with its customers, and global conglomerate NIKAI Group is looking for products and services in the areas of technology, digital transformation, blockchain, logistics, education and healthcare.

“Following a very successful first edition of Market Access, we are aiming to broaden the scope of participants and attract startups and SMEs with new ideas and cutting-edge solutions,” Dubai Chamber’s Manager for Entrepreneurship Strategy Natalia Sycheva said in a statement. “This unique program provides an ideal platform for participants to market their solutions and products and benefit from new growth opportunities,” she added. Selected candidates are offered an opportunity to tailor their ideas to meet specific needs, gain experience and network with industry players.

Send in your applications for Market Access by visiting the following link: www.dubaichamber.com/dubaistartuphub/marketaccess

This article was originally published on Dubai Startup Hub and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Building Up A Startup Hub: Dubai Is Committed To New Businesses

