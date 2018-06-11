Careem's Mudassir Sheikha And Magnus Olsson On What's Next For The MENA Unicorn

June 11, 2018 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With ride-hailing company Careem today offering its services to more than 100 cities, co-founders Mudassir Sheikha and Magnus Olsson are now setting their sights on the company's next phase of growth. In a chat with Entrepreneur Middle East, the co-founders of Careem discussed the road ahead for the company, which includes presenting more affordable options in terms of transport and car pooling choices, a better platform based on seamless infrastructure, and of course, establishing themselves to new cities to further provide new jobs and expand their enterprise.

Noting their growth trajectory from the past few years, wherein they learnt to build the infrastructure for regional consumer-internet businesses, Sheikha says they want to help out other startups too: "Many other startups in the region are struggling to do the same, and that barrier, that effort- it creates a lot of friction which prevents them from scaling seamlessly. Now that we've done it in the industry, we want to figure out how can we open up this infrastructure to other startrups that want to build regional businesses as well. We want to figure out a way that is very easy and much, much more affordable so that we can start seeing more regional businesses come out of the region, and start simplifying people's lives. "

Related: Careem: It's Full Speed Ahead For This Middle East Startup