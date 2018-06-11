5 Tools to Bring Out the Independent Filmmaker Entrepreneur in You

Creativity and content entrepreneurship takes importance overproduction in independent filmmaking

June 11, 2018 5 min read

Can we call film making an Entrepreneurial task ? why not,when we look at the core definition of an entrepreneur we find that it’s all about putting your capital to risk and what a film-maker does. From production to distribution it’s all about risk taking rather all the early film-makers were attracted to it just to make money not because of the factor of art in it. It was all about making money as in those early days producers and directors use to be the same. The biggest example is the late Prithviraj Kapur who was a producer and director at the same time. He made money from the films and invested that money in Prithvi Theatre for the love of theatre.

Filmmaking also qualifies as an entrepreneurial venture considering the fact that your stories can be told creatively and could also potentially get the wider majority to think about issues you have presented through films. Now, an important aspect at this point in time is independent filmmaking; which means not compromising on your vision and presenting your take on a subject as it is; without interference from conventional producers who more often than not are commercially focussed.

Independent filmmaking is not necessarily making art (and award) films; these are more about you telling a story in the way you want it. You may or may not choose a full-fledged production house when you are independent filmmaker entrepreneur. In this regard, Entrepreneur India list 5 ways in which you could turn independent filmmaker in 2018 (and beyond) provided you have the right vision and a minimal team: