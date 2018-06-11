Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator Driving Next-Gen Entrepreneurship

Oracle is seemingly doing its bit for innovative tech startups in India

June 11, 2018 4 min read

The Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator Program was incubated in April 2016, and the first edition of the initiative was launched in Bangalore, India. Oracle announced the global expansion of the program in January 2017 through a multimillion dollar investment for startups across the globe.

In this regard, Oracle’s Startup Cloud Accelerator has been focussing on partnering with startups for reimagining enterprise innovation. Under the umbrella of the Oracle Global Startup Ecosystem, Oracle offers a residential and a non-residential, virtual-style program where startups can leverage Oracle’s expertise throughout all stages of growth and development. As part of the Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator program, startups get access to Oracle’s 430,000+ customers, a great opportunity for startups to garner new business and expand their reach. The program is spread out across nine centres worldwide - Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bristol, Sao Paulo, Tel Aviv, Paris, Singapore, and Austin being the ninth center that was launched this year.

The Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator program (a residential program), leverages Oracle’s vast global resources and industry-leading cloud solutions. Key elements of the program include:

Structured mentoring

State-of-the-art technology

Coworking space

Access to Oracle customers and partners

Customized Curriculum

Investor Connects

Free Cloud credits

As far as Indian startups are concerned, the Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator program has enabled a lot of new ventures in the country to build their own platform, migrate their core solution and environment to the Oracle Cloud. A few of these startups have also integrated their APIs with open APIs from Oracle`s Core Banking Platform. Integration with Oracle`s Retail, HCM Cloud and Life Sciences solutions is also progressing rapidly.

To name just a few startups (with unique models) continuing to benefit from this program include SafeHats, Statlabs, MusicMuni Labs, Dressire, ChatterOn, RepUp, IPHawk, moneytor, Teknospire, Disprz, Digital Agents, Inicu, Original4Sure, doLoop Technologies and KiViHealth.

Reggie Bradford, senior vice president, Startup Ecosystem and Accelerator, said, “The first cohort included tremendously talented startups creating innovative new products in areas ranging from e-payments to artificial intelligence. We look forward to working with more emerging companies in India`s thriving startup market, and are dedicated to continue to build an ecosystem of co-development and co-innovation where startups, customers, and Oracle all win.”

Jitesh Nagaria, Founder and CEO of doLoop Technologies says, “Partnering with Oracle and adopting Oracle Cloud has greatly advanced our business, allowing us to convey our product story to our clients, as Oracle is one of the largest health and life sciences product company.”

Apart from its Startup Cloud Accelerator Program, Oracle also offers a customized Oracle Scaleup Initiative which is a non-residential program open throughout the year. This program offers collaborative partnership for startups to enable next-generation growth. Other benefits of the program are business development and cloud-based innovation.

The Oracle Scaleup initiative is custom-made for startups, venture capital, and private equity portfolio companies to enable growth and scalability. Startups that are selected for the Scaleup program would be offered access to Oracle resources such as Oracle Cloud credits and discounts, migration assistance, mentoring, marketing, engagement opportunities with Oracle customers and partners.

Netra, a member of Oracle Scaleup, is moving their entire infrastructure onto Oracle Cloud and had this to say about Oracle Cloud vs. other cloud providers: “The setup on Oracle Cloud processed a single image in a matter of milliseconds and at a speed 30% faster on Oracle Cloud. Oracle clearly out performs Google Cloud in terms of both performance and price.”

Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator is setting up a benchmark in the startup ecosystem in India enabling tech startups to carve out a niche in their domains.