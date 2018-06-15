Avaya And Pixcom Partner To Deliver Cloud-Based Communication Solutions To UAE's SMEs

June 15, 2018 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With technology consultant Gartner estimating that organizations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region spent almost US$1.2 billion on public cloud services in 2017, with this value expected to reach $2 billion by 2020, it would be safe to say that SMEs across the UAE are gradually opening up to the use of business solutions delivered through the cloud.

Recognizing the uptick in the adoption of digital solutions by SMEs, global digital communications provider Avaya Holdings Corp. has announced a partnership with UAE-based digital enterprise Pixcom Technologies to provide access to “unified communications and contact center solutions” to UAE’s SMEs, delivered through the cloud.

Under this tie-up, Pixcom will market and sell Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to the SMEs under a fixed pay-per-month agreement. According to a statement, the model is likely to be particularly attractive model for SMEs today as companies increasingly migrate from from resource-intensive, in-house operations to cloud-based systems offering on-demand access to sophisticated solutions.

Commenting on the offering, Khalid Khan, Director of Cloud & Midmarket Segment at Avaya MEA, South Europe and Asia-Pacific, said in a statement: “Digital transformation is radically redefining how organizations do business. For small and medium-sized enterprises, cloud-based communications tools make it even easier to connect and empower employees so that they can focus on organizational growth. Our partnership with Pixcom underscores Avaya’s commitment to serving the SME community as a significant driver of the Middle East economy today.”

The Avaya solutions to be provided by Pixcom aim to help SMEs to deliver voice, video, data, and web communications applications and services to their teams- whether they’re in the office or on the go. The solutions are also built on an open architecture, say the companies, allowing SMEs to manage their migration to the cloud at their own pace and according to their specific industry needs.

Related: Yiping Gong, Regional Manager, Alibaba Cloud, On Cloud Computing And Entrepreneurship In The Middle East