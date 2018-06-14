4 Things to Know

SEBI Wants Startups to List in India & Reliance Relies on AI Again: 4 Things to Know Today.

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Associate Editor, Entrepreneur India
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India is going to set up a panel which is going to review Institutional Trading Platform (ITP) framework to make startup listing an easier and attractive option.

2. Reliance is betting big on Artificial Intelligence. Reliance Industries Limited has acquired a 73 per cent stake in AI-based Edtech startup Embibe.

3. Chinese phone maker Xiaomi is set for its IPO. But what does it mean for its buyers? The phone could get twice as expensive as an Apple phone.

4. Automobile company Toyota has an eye on startups. The world’s largest automaker was one of the investors in Indian startup Droom’s latest fundraising round. And now, reports say the company is set to invest a whopping $1 billion in Singapore-based ride-hailing startup Grab.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

4 Things to Know

4 Things to Know Before Taking MSME Loans

4 Things to Know

#4 Things to Know about Delhi's Odd-Even Scheme

4 Things to Know

4 Steps in 100 Days of Modi Govt That Revived The Indian Economy