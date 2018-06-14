SEBI Wants Startups to List in India & Reliance Relies on AI Again: 4 Things to Know Today.

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.

1. Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India is going to set up a panel which is going to review Institutional Trading Platform (ITP) framework to make startup listing an easier and attractive option.

2. Reliance is betting big on Artificial Intelligence. Reliance Industries Limited has acquired a 73 per cent stake in AI-based Edtech startup Embibe.

3. Chinese phone maker Xiaomi is set for its IPO. But what does it mean for its buyers? The phone could get twice as expensive as an Apple phone.

4. Automobile company Toyota has an eye on startups. The world’s largest automaker was one of the investors in Indian startup Droom’s latest fundraising round. And now, reports say the company is set to invest a whopping $1 billion in Singapore-based ride-hailing startup Grab.

