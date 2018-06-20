5 Traits of Successful People

Everyone defines success their own way. There is less variability in how each achieves it.

June 20, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Attaining success is not simply a matter of luck. It’s a matter of taking the time to learn a trade, applying your knowledge and sticking with it -- even in the face of adversity and potential failure along the way.

While successful people come in all shapes and sizes and work in many different fields, they tend to share key character traits which help them get and stay ahead. Here are five traits of successful people. Cultivate these traits and make them part of your daily habits; chances are, you’ll see improved success in your own life and career.

1. Aspiration

Successful people have clear-cut goals. Instead of vague goals like “become rich,” their goals will be specific, like “expand from one to three stores within the next two years.”

By gaining clarity on their goals, they actually make attaining them far more possible. First, the goals become specific motivating factors, which keep them going when times get tough. Second, these goals provide a blueprint for their career. They have something specific to work toward. With their idea of success is defined, they can break down the goals into more manageable milestones which can be worked toward incrementally.

Related: 5 Mindset Secrets to Achieve Your Goals Faster

2. Drive

One of the most defining traits of successful people is their drive. After all, setting clear goals is one thing. However, successful people have must have a strong drive to actually attain their goals. It’s that so-called “fire in the belly” that motivates them to succeed. It gives them a laser focus so that they can devote all of their attention and efforts toward furthering their progress toward their dreams. A successful person with a strong sense of drive is able to work tirelessly, because they believe in their abilities and truly want to attain their goals.

Related: The 10 Things You Must Do to Achieve Your Goals

3. Willingness to learn.

One of the most important traits of successful people is a genuine desire and willingness to learn. Successful people typically aren’t know-it-alls. They keep an open mind. They try to learn from everyone and every situation they come across. Every experience offers an opportunity to grow.

They can admit when they don’t know something...and will be motivated to improve their knowledge when they realize they have room to learn something new. This receptivity keeps their minds nimble. Lifelong learning means that they are constantly exposed to new ideas and inspirations. When you immerse yourself in knowledge, your career can go to incredible places.

Related: How Perpetual Curiosity Can Lead You to Success

4. Patience

Is patience a virtue? If you want to be successful, yes. While perhaps it’s not the most exciting trait, it’s invaluable. As much as we all want things to happen right now, success takes time. Anything that is worth attaining is worth waiting for.

People who are bound to achieve great things recognize this, and they’re willing to take it slow but steady to win the race. Patience allows them to persist even in the face of adversity because they have the foresight to learn from mistakes and see that they will pay off in the future. Being patient isn’t always fun. It can be challenging. But in the long run, you’ll be rewarded with longevity and steadiness in your career if you can cultivate the trait of patience.

Related: 8 Ways Practicing Patience Radically Increases Your Capacity for Success

5. Discipline

Success rewards consistency. To be consistent, you have to have discipline. Working hard for a week and then slacking off isn’t going to yield incredible results. Many of the most successful people find that establishing a routine is one of the keys to making their dreams a reality, as it allows them to be consistent in their efforts.

Everyone’s routine will be a little different; it will vary from individual to individual. However, some common routines of successful people might involve waking up early to get everyday tasks out of the way and filter through emails before the workday begins, or taking 30 minutes to read each day to increase their knowledge base and prowess in their chosen field. By being consistent and disciplined and devoting yourself to grow, you’ll reap many rewards in work and in life. This is a key trait that allows people to enjoy not only success but longevity in their career.