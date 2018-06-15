Why Your Culinary Skills Deserve to be Entrepreneurial in 2018

You are an entrepreneur cum artist while you showcase your cooking skills

June 15, 2018 4 min read

With entrepreneurship today focussing on aspects related to problem solving and mitigation of issues, it should do no harm for you to turn an entrepreneur and employ your entrepreneurial skills towards ensuring that people’s problems are solved. In this regard, a problem though underrated but still major, has been to cater to peoples’ taste buds.

Cooking aka exhibition of culinary skills qualifies as entrepreneurship considering the fact that most of today’s restaurants have broken the conservative approach and have gone global whilst absorbing latest global trends. Also, with the hotel management courses now finding comparatively increased takers, being a chef is not bad provided you have the culinary acumen.

With showcasing of culinary skills being the criteria, Entrepreneur India explores why the cooking trend is worth exploring in modern times:

Follow your Passion: The most important thing is the passion in you for your work which can take you to the top, without the stereotype set norms of the industry. We have people like Nigella Lawson, who followed their passion and made a platform for themselves. Same goes with ladies like Tarla Dalal and Madhur Jaffrey who never had a formal degree in cooking but the love for cooking made her world famous. Madhur Jaffrey is the one credited of taking Indian cooking to US and making it a household name. She is the food consultant for some of the biggest brands. people would be surprised that she comes from a different field altogether and has studied Dramatics. So the outcome is just be passionate for cooking.