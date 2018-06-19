When Nobody Believed in His Vision, the Co-Founder of Fatherly Shares How He Proved Them Wrong

After hearing 'no' over and over again, Mike Rothman starting making strategic decisions to confirm his idea was a good one.

Everyone who’s experienced setbacks, rejection and frustration will ask themselves the same inevitable question: “What if the naysayers are right?” Mike Rothman did that. As he built his company Fatherly -- a media site for dads, which is a market everyone told him was nonexistent -- he was told “no” over and over again. But instead of quitting, he made strategic decisions that enabled him to discover the truth: His idea really was a good one. And soon, the people saying no started to say yes.

In this episode of Problem Solvers, learn how Rothman navigated the early days of Fatherly and the choices he made to help validate his idea.

