Make These 6 Changes to Finish the Second Half Strong

June 25, 2018 6 min read

We begin every year with big goals, dreams and definite things we want to accomplish in our business. It's natural to spend those first few months going hard. We all know the story. After three months, it's easy for the fire and ambition to fade. By then, the craziness of life takes over. At times, you're just doing what you can to keep your head above water.

Here's the thing, if you're going to have a year in which you accomplish more than you thought possible, it's going to require you putting in the work. You have to make changes all throughout the year that help you stay consistent. Here are six changes that lead to explosive growth in every part of your life and business.

1. Say NO to customers you know won't be a good fit.

There are times when we need to make money. We have bills to pay and families to support. In those times, we're grateful to take on any customer who is willing to pay. Don't do it! While the money meets an immediate need, the stress of dealing with wrong-fit customers will have long-term consequences. You know exactly what I'm talking about.

Those customers are the most vocal but there is no pleasing them. They will trash-talk you and chase away potential business. Even in the hard times, you can find the customers who will value what you bring to the table. It's better for your peace of mind. Being in a stronger place in your mind will lead to greater focus. Just say no.

2. Raise your prices and keep them value-based.

I don't know what your prices are right now but I would guess you need to raise them. Most of us don't charge enough for the value we provide. Most of the time, this is because of our self-limiting beliefs. It doesn't matter what the "industry standard" is or what you've heard you should charge.

Take a hard look at the value you provide and charge what your time and knowledge is worth. Don't charge by the hour and always price based off of the value you're customers will get. Say NO to customers who try to nickel and dime you or get a bunch extra for free.

3. Ignore everything that will be a waste of your energy.

We give our power away far too often. We respond to every message that hits our inbox. We respond to comments on our posts to "prove" someone wrong. We get irritated when someone doesn't agree with us after we spent so much time creating content that adds value. We reply back to emails from people who want nothing more than to be a jerk to us.

The reality is that we make the choice and get mad about the choice we made. Stop! You have the power to ignore all of the things that are a waste of your energy -- and you should. It's freeing to ignore social media messages and comments that aren't in line with your values. It's liberating to ignore people who want to drag us down to their level. Take back your power today by ignoring what doesn't serve you.

4. Stop giving away your expertise for free.

As entrepreneurs, we built our business, at least in part, to make an impact on the lives of those we serve. In our desire to do so, we give away too much. We give away seats to our paid programs a few too many times. We respond to messages answering questions that our clients pay us for. We try bartering in situations when we know it's not the right fit.

To finish the year strong you have to stop giving away your expertise. It costs you time and money. You can't get time back and you need all your time to accomplish your major goals. You already do enough by releasing free blog posts, articles, podcast episodes and videos. Anything more than that you should be getting compensated for in some way.

5. Commit to becoming the best version of yourself in every area of your life.

Growing a successful business happens when you grow in every are of your life. As you become a stronger you, you're then able to focus and take action on the things that grow your business. To finish the year strong, get honest about where are in your personal development journey. Get clear on what makes you happy and what you need to do to become the best you. The outflow will be goals that lead to results in your business.

6. Build the life and business you want.

No one has to walk in your shoes. You are the one who wakes up every day and has to operate your business. You can either operate a business you love or one that you're doing because you thought it would be profitable. It has to be either a heck YES or heck NO. This is your life -- build the business you want. Don't let other people's thoughts and opinions dictate what you do in your life.

You have everything you need to build an amazing life and business. You can start and finish every year strong. Make these six changes, and any other changes, that help you do whatever it is that you want to accomplish in life. Take back your power and get to work building the business that leads to freedom in every area of your life.