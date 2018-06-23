How to Use Weekends to Catch Up, Get Ahead or Recharge

Evaluate how you spend your weekends so you can maximize your time.

June 23, 2018 3 min read

Which suits you the best? Do you use weekends as a chance to catch up, get ahead or re-charge?

There is no wrong answer. However if you consistently find yourself playing catch-up you may want to reevaluate your ability to say no.

Knowing when and how to say no can allow you to focus on your priorities and do the things that help you stand out in your career.

This is not a post to ding anyone on how they spend their time on the weekends. That is 100 percent up to you. How you spend you days is (for the most part) up to you. However, this is a post asking you to take a moment to think about how you spend your time on the weekends.

When you learn to say no like a pro you’ll be able to indulge your passion project. As you continue you improve your time management skills you will be able to spend time to indulge your passion projects. This is a luxury you get to enjoy because you have taken the time to learn and master your trade.

Every day we wake up we have a choice.

Ask yourself… Is someone getting the best of you?

My post asking the question above includes a somewhat controversial element that says wise managers that want to "get the best of you" will encourage you to have a side hustle. It can be anything. But, it should be something you are passionate about. Because when we get wrapped up in our passions it frees our minds to think about creative ways to solve other problems. Not necessarily intentionally, but almost in the back of your mind.

Use your weekends the way you want.

There is no wrong way to get ahead. It’s up to you and how you spend your 24 hours of every single day. Yes, there are times when you have commitments and responsibilities that are for the most part out of your control. But, you get to sign up for how much time, energy and effort you put into anything.

“If you’re going to do something do it right." There’s an old adage that says if you’re going to do something to do it right. And this is true in both your professional and personal life.

So, how do you use your weekends? Do you use them to:

Catch up?

Get ahead?

Recharge and reflect?

Ultimately it’s up to you how you spend your weekends. Choose wisely.