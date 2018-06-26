Looking for Job via LinkedIn? Try these 4 Tips that Will Help Your Profile Shortlist

LinkedIn is among the top portals for job hunters

With more than 500 million users globally and around 47 million users in India, LinkedIn is the largest professional networking platform around us. The reach of the platform is one of the major reasons why LinkedIn is also among the top portals for job hunters.

Your LinkedIn profile acts as your resume and your network acts as a reference. However, while you were busy wondering should I apply or not, there would have been hundreds who must have applied for the post already. This is what makes job hunting on LinkedIn a herculean task.

But worry not because we are here for your rescue. Here are some quick tips to follow which could help you stand out amongst the hundreds out there.

Complete Profile

First things first and therefore, Anjali Gulati of People Konnect, an HR solutions company, recommends LinkedIn users to try and get an all-star profile.

To begin with, have a complete and factually correct profile. Follow this up with a strong headline, a detailed summary and a comprehensive outline of the roles handled in all jobs thus far. In addition to giving details of your experience, this will help your name coming up in keyword searches that recruiters use to look for talent.

Uploading your resume and adding skills and expertise to the profile shows potential employers your intent in looking for jobs. Make sure to include a recent professional picture of yourself. It also helps to include a video of yourself or a copy of a great presentation you made.

“If possible, invest in a premium account to enable Inmails and indicate that you are a serious user of the platform. Another tip is to download the LinkedIn app on your phone so that you get immediate alerts and are prompt in your responses,” she suggested.

Get Your Targets Right

Connect and follow their target companies’ HR leader or hiring manager and share their LinkedIn profile.

“LinkedIn is a contact builder and a networking platform and it helps one reach out to professional that one desires to connect with,” shares Mayur Saraswat, Head of North Business, TeamLease Services while adding that, “For a person looking for job it is important to reach out to the right audience in terms of HR leaders and hiring managers – who can help further the dialogue on hiring front and help create conversation channels.”

Recommendations

From your customers to colleagues to your reporting managers, ask everyone and anyone to write a LinkedIn recommendation for you.

Additionally, ask recommendations from contacts working in the company you are planning to apply for, as it serves as a reference.

“Recruiters today look at credibility and track-record and having recommendations serves as an endorsement for credibility,” Saraswat noted.

Network = Networth

A network is a reflection of our own personalities and the kind of company we like to keep. Prudently add connections to have a healthy network, comment and respond to posts other than job postings.

Engage with peers and seniors at your target organizations. You could also join LinkedIn groups of your interest in addition to the various job groups available.

Gulati also feels posting articles related to business or your area of expertise. But always be authentic and your ‘own-self’ even on this virtual platform! Self-written posts or articles are best if you have a flair for writing. If not, you could pick reposts or publications that establish your points of view on the subjects of interest.

“Most importantly, the platform is not only about making more connections; it’s about making the right ones and nurturing them. And finally, use the platform outside of your office hours - People do observe what time you make connection requests or make posts. Those too tell a story,” she advised.