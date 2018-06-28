This Simple Email Tool Will Help You Sound More Confident

It does that by highlighting any words that are apologetic.

June 28, 2018 2 min read

When it comes to being confident, most of us can use a little help every now and then. Just a reminder that you are doing exactly what you’re supposed to be doing, and not shy away from a challenge.

It can come in many forms. It could be a “you got this” text from a friend or an inspiring quote on a Post-it Note next to your computer.

One tool that is available to help boost your confidence is a Chrome email plugin called Just NOT Sorry. It is designed to ward you away from using language that undermines the point you're trying to make.

Per the creators of the plugin -- Tami Reiss, Steve Brudz, Manish Kakwani and Eric Tillberg -- in the Chrome store description: “Let's build awareness of how we qualify our message and diminish our voice.”

When you use the plugin, words that often act as qualifiers are underlined as you write your emails. When you hover over the word, you are provided with information about how the phrase or word could be perceived by the recipient.

For example, a use of the word “just” will get you a quote from life coach Tara Sophia Mohr -- “‘just’ demeans what you have to say. ‘Just’ shrinks your power. It’s time to say goodbye to the justs.”

It’s a good reminder that no matter how you are communicating your ideas, it is important to lead with strength, even with something as simple as an email.