How to use Whatsapp as a Business Tool: 3 Easy Tips

WhatsApp is no more just an instant messaging tool, explore the creative aspects of WhatsApp for your Business.

July 3, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

To thrive as a business in today’s world, you need to know what your customers need, create a healthy relationship with them before your competitor does and for that social media is the most helpful way.



“Nowadays every business is using social media sites but if you want to be on top, so for an amazing growth You just need some perfect strategies which will include your targeted audience and new leads. Now it depends on you that what type of business you are doing and how will you create interest in your targeted audience because the way you Post for your business really matters on social media,” believes Deepanshi Tiwari, Co-Founder of Ilkway Digital Company.



With 1.5 billion accounts and 450 million daily active users, Whatsapp can’t be ignored when it comes to social media marketing. In just 9 years, Whatsapp has become a daily addiction for all ages, no matter whether it’s a child or the grandmother of the child, they are all active on the app. Though most of the people see it as a free communication app, marketer look at it as a free and powerful marketing tool.



“WhatsApp was earlier just a messaging app, but now I feel, it has the potential to become the next new marketing tool for businesses. And the interesting thing about Whatsapp is that it helps you promoting in a very personal manner and you get an instant response as well,” believes Sreoshi Bakshi, Founder of Digi Phoenix.



24x7 Customer Support



Providing customer support has become a necessity for every business, no matter what niche your business belongs to. Your customers want you to be present every time they need help related to your product or services. WhatsApp can be a big yes for such situations. Sending a WhatsApp message whenever they get stuck is the easiest way to connect with you.



“The idea of instant messaging for businesses is to provide quick solutions. Companies are now also adopting intelligent chatbots on their websites. Consumers prefer such simple and fast interactions. Here, WhatsApp is much better than Slack to interact directly with consumers. WhatsApp has 1.5 billion monthly users, so, it’s obvious that consumers spend considerable time over it,” believes Dhruvil Sanghvi, CEO of LogiNext.



Promotion and Marketing



Are you promoting your products/ services just through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? That’s what your every competitor is doing then how can you be on the top? It’s time to do something different. With features like Broadcast and Group Messaging, you can easily promote your products, do special announcements and tell about offers, discounts, etc. Moreover, you will get a chance to know what products you customers liked or not by asking for feedbacks. This will just not help you promote your stuff but will also tell your customers that their every word matters.



“I think WhatsApp is a direct tool for your targeted audience where you can share your ideas and services. It is suitable for small and medium-sized businesses or you can say for E-commerce startups. Through WhatsApp group, you can share quick updates and you can take advantage of that group. You can save time as well as your money. You can Deliver your Promotional message Directly. and you can also become a WhatsApp Reseller. through WhatsApp chats, voice calls and video calls you can connect to easily and resolve the issues of the user. Nowadays Whatsapp ads can be run through Bulk Whatsapp Marketing where you can use the features of Script, Tools, and Software,” said Tiwari.



Instant Services



Whether you own a restaurant or a toy store, WhatsApp can be your best business buddy. Business people have started to use WhatsApp as an instant ordering tool, now people just send their orders on WhatsApp and voila, the order is at their doorsteps. Just like big companies like Dominos and Starbucks have their own apps that help their customers to order food items, you can use WhatsApp in the same way. Though it won’t provide all the facilities but can be a great ordering option.