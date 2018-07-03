Why Age is No Bar to Pursue Your Passion

Hear Neerja Birla, founder, mPower, talk about it at the Entrepreneur 2018 Show on July 16-17 at JW Marriott, New Delhi

How many times have you been told – “Oh but you are too young to do this!” or “But haven’t you passed your prime age to go ahead with this?”. When you do hear such remarks, what do you do? Do you hold back on your dreams and ambitions or do you turn around with more confidence to say, “Age doesn’t defy me”.

When it comes to entrepreneurship too, these questions are heard far too often. But how does one define their dreams according to age? An idea at any age can click and can kickstart your career or give your career a much-needed turnaround.

Are You Too Young?

While some may believe that students don’t have the business acumen or the talent, more and more students these days are turning to entrepreneurship at an early stage. Schools and colleges too are including entrepreneurship as one of the modules in their curriculum. And the entrepreneurial world too has multiple examples of “kidpreneurs” who are changing the world as they see.

Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook out of his college dorm, Evan Spiegel too started Snapchat along with Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown when he was still in college at Stanford. Many could have questioned their capabilities or their lack of business expertise, however, they didn’t let those questions stop them from racing ahead in their career.

Old is Gold Here

Now, this one we have heard too often. But things are changing now. Walk into a start-up conference and it’s not all youngsters running around with their ideas, experienced professionals and retired experts too are giving their career a twist by turning to entrepreneurship.

Here too we have examples from the greats to learn from. McDonald’s Founder Ray Kroc was 52 when he started the business of burgers and fries, Donald Fisher started GAP when he was already 41.

Moreover, the business expertise you have grown all over the years only helps you make you better at your job and know how to take decisions better.

Now, that you have heard both sides of the story, here’s the takeaway: Age definitely doesn’t define when an idea can turn your life around. Don’t keep waiting for the right moment and don’t listen to others who turn you down. Step up and get your venture moving.

