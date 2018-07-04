Silicon Valley

Why China Is Becoming the New Silicon Valley

Beijing and Shanghai are ramping up to compete with Silicon Valley fundraising levels, buoyed by large rounds to hot startups like Didi, Toutiao, Mobike and Ele.me
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why China Is Becoming the New Silicon Valley
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

Working at a Silicon Valley is a dream for many, but only lucky ones get the opportunity. The home of world's largest high-tech offices is known for its positive work culture and relaxed environment.  It does seem impossible that any other city can beat this premier startup destination, ever, in any area. With growing competition, many cities will want to steal the title of next Silicon Valley. Although it seems the race has already begun.
According to a new report by CB Insights, Beijing and Shanghai are ramping up to compete with Silicon Valley fundraising levels, sustained by large rounds to hot startups like Didi, Toutiao, Mobike and Ele.me

The report looks at 25 tech hubs around the world, comparing their data around funding and exit events for startups around the world. The top tech hubs were chosen based on a deal share basis of the global total.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at key highlights of the report:

China Catches Up in Global Race:

The report adds that the two cities are poised to be the tech hubs of the future. They lead among high-growth hubs for unicorns, mega-rounds, and large exits.  Thanks to some of the promising startups of China who are giving a tough fight to some of the big startups globally. For example, Didi Chuxing, Beijing’s largest ride-hailing service defeated Uber in China. DiDi acquired Uber's China unit on August 1, 2016. Also, it is the only company to have all of China's three internet giants Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu as its investors

Mega Exits:

Outsized returns help funnel new capitals into an ecosystem, as investors don’t want to miss out on the next big exit. The report stated that JD.com and Alibaba were among the largest exits globally in the period studied and will fuel more resources and talent. On the other hand, globally, Silicon Valley saw 4 times more $100Mn+ exits than the next hub, New York. Hubs with the largest exit counts also included London, LA, and Beijing.

“Large exits are the best indicator of a healthy ecosystem,” CB Insights pointed out in the report.

Silicon Valley Still in the Race:

Silicon Valley is still a major player even though it's losing ground in terms of fast-growing startups. As per the report, since 2012, Silicon Valley-based tech companies brought in a total of 12K deals, followed by New York area-based companies with 5K. For funding, Silicon Valley companies brought in a total of $140Bn with Beijing next coming in at $75Bn.

This clearly means that beating Silicon Valley is not going to be a cakewalk for China.

Talking about the unicorns, Silicon Valley is leading the race, with 57 unicorns, while Beijing has 29 and Shanghai has 11. But in the first quarter of 2018, Shanghai and Beijing jointly hailed 3 new unicorns, the same number as Silicon Valley.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Silicon Valley

Mark Zuckerberg and Dropbox CEO Have Been 'Close Friends' For Years. Here Are 7 Other Top Tech Exec Friendships.

Silicon Valley

I Live in Silicon Valley's 'Facebook Mansion.' Here's What I've Learned From My Experience.

Silicon Valley

There's a Lot You Can Learn From Silicon Valley, but Don't Imitate It