A Sneak Peek into the World's First Digital Art Museum

No paintings, no sculptures! Tokyo has unveiled the world's first all-digital museum which is adorned with artworks using projection-mapping technology

July 5, 2018 3 min read

Have you ever been to a museum that has literally put you in another world? We bet this museum will raise your goosebumps once you enter into it.

No paintings, no sculptures! Tokyo has unveiled the world’s first all-digital museum which is adorned with artworks using projection-mapping technology. An exclusive report on Bloomberg said, A developer and an art collective TeamLab have created an altogether a wave digital artifacts, at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo.

In the dark, empty rooms, you won’t see any guide maps or instructions stick to the wall. In fact, this venture will make you feel as if you’re in one of the episodes of Netflix’s sci-fi series Black Mirror. Visitors would be amazed to see that they step into or onto about 50 kaleidoscopic installations that are triggered by motion sensors and projected across every surface of the 100,000-square-foot exhibit space, waiting to be discovered.

Take a look at some of the glimpses of the inside of museum; it will leave you awe-struck:

Walking into the large hall, you’d come across digitized walls all around.

Your one touch to the walls will make you feel as if you possess some superpowers.

The different sector of artworks is a treat to eyes for every visitor.

Exhibitions on different themes makes visitors feel that art has come to life.

The museum has explored the nature and the cycles of life. From oceans to animals to human lives, it has got a digital package made on everything you see around.

After your ride, if you’re exhausted, there’s tea stall gate that serves more art in your tea. Wait for it till it pours it in your cup.

Do not scare when you step in or on! This amalgamation of art and technology is a must watch for all the tech enthusiasts out there.