Style On Cue: LG's New Q Stylus Smartphone

July 6, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LG Q Stylus is a midrange smartphone packing premium features. It’s a handwriting input smartphone equipped with a no-nonsense stylus to add more convenience and functionality beyond the typical keyboard experience. The intelligent palm rejection system ensures that accuracy is never an issue, even when resting your hand on the display. Even with the display off, the LG Q Stylus will recognize and record handwritten notes, which is ideal when sudden flashes of inspiration hit. Beyond notes and memos, the stylus can also be utilized to personalize captured images and videos to create animated GIFs.

LG Q Stylus also has advanced camera technology like QLens, which allows you to capture an image of a product, and instantly get more information on where to purchase that item, or learn about similar products. QLens is intelligent enough to recognize images of food, fashion, celebrities, and even landmarks, making online shopping a breeze. And don’t worry, QLens takes great photos too. It’s sporting an 8MP front camera and 16MP rear lens. The Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) feature makes the camera 23% faster than conventional auto focus, while Portrait Mode delivers great looking bokeh selfies.

Additional features include USB Type-C fast charging, IP68 water and dust protection, and MIL-STD 810G compliance. The Smart Rear Key fingerprint sensor not only provides easy-to-reach security, it also doubles as the selfie camera shutter button. You can get all of this in a sleek metallic body, with a 6.2-inch FHD+ FullVision display. The 18:9 screen ratio, thin bezel, curved tempered glass, and optimized body width all work together to make the phone fit comfortably in just one hand.

Related: LG Styler Offers A Smart Way To Stay Stylish