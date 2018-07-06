Strategies To Develop Your Leadership Skills

Some people are born leaders, but everyone can develop the necessary skill set with some practice, let's explore how

July 6, 2018 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The possibility of reaching the top in the professional field is what makes it possible for many people to continue working, perfecting their skills and undertaking new projects. However, at a certain point, professional development depends on more than technical skills and the willingness to work hard. A series of social competences are also needed, which does not exclude the ability to assume a leadership position.



Some people are born leaders, but everyone can develop the necessary skill set with some practice. If you want your professional career to go as far as possible, you must be willing to get down to work. These strategies will help you develop your leadership skills and keep moving you forward in your professional career.



Listen with insight



Becoming a leader does not always mean being at the center of attention. One of the most important qualities of a good leader is to know how to listen to the proposals, ideas and opinions of other people and following them up. People who know how to listen take into account that in communication not only words matters but also non-verbal languages, such as eye contact and body language.



Management



In addition to mastering the art of communication, you must be a very effective manager. In fact, many business leadership experts consider this to be the second most important skill in a leader. You must know the capabilities and individual needs of all the members of your team and they must recognize them in you. Your behavior must be a model and guide for them.



Solve conflicts



Not everyone will always get along well. Instead of ignoring interpersonal conflicts and waiting for them to vanish, approach them by speaking privately with the people involved. Also, you have to be willing to reassign team members in case the conflict cannot be resolved.



Give power to your teammates



You will learn to be a good leader the quicker you recognize that nobody is the best in everything. Good leaders will give others the opportunity to lead in other task that he feels they are best at. This will end up in optimal result and enough time for him to learn.



Keep learning



The best route to becoming a good leader is to keep learning new things. Your mind will always be ready and your skills up to date. It prepares you for new challenges that may appear, something that is always valued in a leader.



Inspire others



Being a leader means being part of a team and being able to motivate and inspire colleagues to collaborate in the best possible way. When one of the team members needs support or guidance, offer it. Sometimes, all a person needs is someone who listens and shows empathy.



Know the situation



What distinguishes a good leader is that he can have a broader perspective and anticipate problems before they arise. It is a valuable skill that must be taken to manage complex projects with very tight deadlines. The ability of the leader to anticipate and offer suggestions to avoid possible problems is priceless. This ability also helps to recognize the opportunities that others overlook, which will surely get recognition.



Learn to delegate



A true leader has no problem delegating to other people when is needed. You shouldn't feel offended when people have a different opinion. Reason with them and come up with new ideas. Keep an open spirit and recognize the merit where it exists. It will not always be easy, but if you learn to value and respect other team members, they will be more willing to assume their responsibilities.



Undertake more projects



A great strategy to build your leadership skills is to take on more responsibility. It is not necessary that you assume more work than you can carry out but, if you want to grow, you have to do something more than simply limit yourself to what is expected from your position. Leaving the comfort zone is the only way to learn something new and, if you do, you will stand out in front of executives as someone who takes the initiative.



Put the discipline into practice



Developing discipline in your personal and professional life should serve to become an successful leader and inspire others also to be disciplined. Your leadership ability will be judged by how disciplined you are at work. All leaders are disciplined.



You can show off your discipline at work, always respecting delivery dates, keeping your appointments and ending meetings on time. If you are disorganized by nature, you have a lot of work ahead, but you can always start small: try to adopt good habits at home, such as getting up early, exercising daily and working to reach the goal. Good leadership skills are essential to advance your career, but as you can see, leadership is much more than just being in front.



Integrity



To inspire and direct others, you must be very clear about your values. Above all, you have to be an honest person. Lead with your example and according to your beliefs. Take a stand and let everyone know what you stand for.



Emotional intelligence and empathy



The ability to empathize with others and put yourself in their place is vital to generate a good relationship with the team. Value your work, encourage them to keep going, worry about their problems, respect them and strengthen their professional skills. This way you will have a team completely dedicated to the project. Getting the best from your team will result in the business having a better result.



Creativity



All leadership must overflow with creativity to propose innovative solutions. Be creative and analyze situations from new perspectives. A creative leader can promote new ideas and face the risks they may generate. Creative leaders do carefully analyze the situation on the ground and find a way to turn around the situation for better.



Do not think that leadership is reserved for a few, quite the opposite. everyone can exert the necessary influence on our team to reach success. Each one will have their own style and will prefer a type of leadership (transformational leadership, participative leadership, bureaucratic leadership). In any case, all good leaders have basic skills that you should maximize if you want to be one of them. Now you just have to get down to work. Build yourself to become a leader and become indispensable in your workplace.