5 Trends that will Drive the Future of AI for Homes in India

July 7, 2018

One of the greatest evolutions in technology is the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and itis soon coming all around us. With voice assistants like Siri & Google already out there, we are getting a taste of how AI can make our lives simpler. AI today translates to smart devices operable from a mobile phone for switching lights or searching for things on the net, but the future is extremely bright with ACs, vacuum cleaners, doors, cars and much more getting AI enabled and working on need & usage.

The future of AI in India is very bright because of the sheer numbers in which it will be adopted, and it will become a true partner by becoming its own manager, housekeeper and a lot more. These 5 trends, which are becoming a reality every day, show how AI is the future of homes in India.

1. Rise of Voice Assistants to Listen to Music, Order things, Control Smart Homes, etc.

Cortana, Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant are popular Voice enabled assistants which hear what you say and act upon them. What today is only about ordering stuff, switching lights and other binary functions can change into more complex conversations. A situation like the Joaquin Phoenix starrer ‘Her’ may not be immediate but AI will soon be able to understand and have emotional conversations as well, maybe offer solutions too.

2. Rise of the Internet & AI enabled home appliances

Internet enabled devices are popularly called Smart devices. Anything which can be connected via a server for function over the internet can be said to be under an AI modification stage. With increasingly disposable incomes and a greater awareness for wealth investment, there is a lot of focus on making automated tasks AI enabled. This helps by letting the user be in control of the situation. Working at alarms and reminders now, smart devices like locks, TVs, ACs, vacuum cleaners, tea kettles, cameras, etc. will eventually start gauging the usage & requirement and take own decisions to do an activity. This has the potential to free the human user of as many mundane tasks as possible.

3. Rise of Work-from-Home

AI will not just be for individual benefits but for organizational excellence. With traffic & physical infrastructure bottlenecks increasing in Indian cities due to increased urbanization, physical office structures would start breaking down and move to more productivity-based models. Work-from-Home will turn into a practical reality and for this AI will help step up the game because it will have to individualize every worker’s experience. And AI will have to work in parallel with home chores & work tasks simultaneously. AI in such a scenario will bring in more real-time synergies between different workers and may also be able to work with senior management in identifying & retention of the right employees.

4. Rise in Mobile Phone Fatigue

AI will eventually help us remove the physical dependency on devices that we have currently. Just speaking or any other sensory mechanism to activate AI will be enough to get tasks done. Carpal Tunnel Syndromes, Eye fatigue and neck pains due to prolonged mobile usage is more of a norm today rather than an exception. AI devices in homes, coupled with voice assistants will reduce the times that we have to spend with physical devices. In fact, AI could turn into a great conversationalist and may even be able to warn us of angry messages from the Missus with red warning lights.

5. Rise of an Educated Workforce

With urbanization and spread of Education opportunities across the country, the new generation of workforce will be qualified to do specialized tasks. This will lead to a shortage of labour for repetitive tasks like in household chores or factory floors with conveyor style operations. Taking over these tasks & jobs will be AI which will be equipped to deploy resources at will depending on requirements, thus helping in preventing wastage and massive savings in input costs. Ai will also help in taking the mundane away from the lives of the more educated and bring them a lifestyle where they can invest their time in more productive activities.