What Does it Takes to Build a Unique Concept?

July 9, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

All ideas are essentially a combination of other smaller ideas, but this doesn’t mean they can’t be unique. Merely copying doesn’t make anything idiosyncratic, it’s the individuality that one puts in which makes a concept stand out. Constant innovation leaves no room for stagnation and thus, adds on to the basic idea, effectively making it unique. And, an idea or a concept is unique only when it transcends its predecessor and serves its purpose in a better and more precise way.

Unique Concepts are Needed Everywhere!

Unique concepts are important in every sector of our life. These are the game – changing, life altering ideations which revolutionize our entire perspective. One will only buy something which is ‘unlike the others’. This singularity stems from a process of realising that nothing is perfect and even if it is, it can be made better.

To conceive a concept which is distinct and notable, one first has to understand their target audience. When you are aware of the problems of the people you wish to engage with, only then you can think about solving them. Even in the world of luxury seating furniture, singularity is the essence of success.

Luxury furniture like recliners have flooded the market, essentially reducing their worth to dimes because most of them are just replicas of the first idea and have nothing unique about them. However, many manufacturers are coming up to transform the scenario. They have been compelled by a vision to redefine lifestyle, and are consumed by a passion to create recliners which are a class apart.

The ideas which are sprouting out of the minds of the designers and engineers of high-end furniture manufactures have been instrumental in creating recliners that provide relaxation to the mind, body and the soul.Although, provision of such comfort shouldn’t be regarded as ‘unique’ for it isn’t adding any new dimension to the recliners. It is just enhancing what already existed.

Unique Ideas Transform Things, Making Them one of a Kind!

Many new players are now chasing exclusivity in their recliners. Their designs are inspired by the idea behind natural sleep and relaxation methods. There is nothing better or more rejuvenating than natural sleep and these manufacturers are trying to deliver an experience which is similar in nature to their customers. They are designing recliners which are customizable and provide relaxation which is both therapeutic and stress relieving.

These recliners are truly unique, as they add another dimension in the discussion about recliners. Additionally, as they are aiming to imitate the conclusion of a deep sleep in their design engineering to alleviate stress and restore the mental balance of the user, they are pushing the envelope of the basic idea behind recliners. They are making recliners which can be customized to the users’ wishes and provides them with a comfort which puts them into a napping mode instantly. What makes these recliners so different is the fact that they are trying to break the limits created by other by constantly getting inspired by reviews of their users which in turn, fuels their imagination. Each passing day, the constant ideation and innovation that these designers are putting in the industry, has lead them to craft recliners which completely refreshes the user.

Conceiving a unique idea in a sector where everything has already been done isn’t a Herculean task. Unique ideas are inspired by basic things, they are simply extensions of pre-existing notions. However, when those seemingly simple ideas which initially came up to alleviate a problem, are mixed with a creative genius – they then are able to metamorphose into something unique.